Marvel Rivals Debuts New Peach Momoko-Designed Loki and Hela Costumes

Today, Marvel Rivals debuted new looks for Loki and Hela. Let’s take a look at the freshly released Shin Sagi-Shi and Yami no Karasu costumes for Loki and Hela.

Marvel Rivals, the popular free-to-play Player vs Player game, debuted two new costumes this afternoon, highlighting Loki and Hela.

Designed by Peach Momoko, the two new costumes take inspiration from traditional Japanese aesthetics for the two Asgardians.

Let’s take a look at the two new costumes:

Loki’s Shin Sagi-Shi Costume

Description: "Whispers of that mysterious figure roaming Kirisaki Mountain have never abated. Folktales abound—a guardian to some, a menace to others. Some even insist he's nothing more than a mere mortal. But tonight, as the entire mountain range becomes shrouded in a crimson mist and legions of Yokai spill forth, all suspicion turns to that mysterious figure in the fog…."

This new skin is Legendary rarity, meaning it sits at the more premium price range of Marvel Rivals cosmetics. The skin can be purchased alone for 2,000 Units (Around $20), but the bundle, which only costs 200 Units (Around $2) more, includes an MVP screen, an emote, a nameplate, and a spray.

Hela’s Yami no Karasu Costume

Description: "Legends whisper through the winds of Kirisaki Mountain: when the dying hear the sound of wings slicing through the air, the divine raven descends, ushering in the fog of Yami. Its eyes mirror the haunting specter of the Sanzu River, while its dark feathers carry the lingering stench of decay. Those who encounter this spectral being feel an icy chill seep into their bones when they hear her call - the death knell of Karasu cackling."

Hela’s new cosmetic set is categorized as Epic rarity. The skin can be purchased separately for 1,400 Units (Around $14), but for 200 Units more, players can grab the MVP screen, an emote, a nameplate, and a spray.

This is just a taste of what talented artist Peach Momoko is bringing to Marvel Rivals in the upcoming months. The talented illustrator is set to be featured on various variant covers for Marvel Comics this June, which will showcase concept drawings for Marvel Rivals skins.

The cosmetics are set to be released alongside each issue.

When speaking on the new designs, Momoko shared that she likes to find a unique balance between Japanese culture and the origins of each character.

You can learn more about the variant covers here

