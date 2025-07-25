Symbiotes Unleashed: New “Marvel Rivals” Comic Arc Revealed at SDCC 2025

The latest comic addition to the “Marvel Rivals” range was revealed today at San Diego Comic-Con.

The next story arc for the Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic series was revealed earlier today at San Diego Comic-Con.

What’s Happening:

The latest saga of Marvel Rivals was revealed during the "Marvel Rivals: Hero Creations from Concept to Showcase Panel" at SDCC 2025.

was revealed during the “Marvel Rivals: Hero Creations from Concept to Showcase Panel" at SDCC 2025. Written by Paul Allors and drawn by Nico Leon, the Marvel Unlimited series will reflect the hit game’s current season that takes inspiration from 2020’s King in Black event.

event. When a galactic vacation goes awry, our beloved heroes – Jeff, Rocket Raccoon, Thing and Squirrel Girl – find themselves on the symbiotic shores of Kylntar, home of the symbiotes! As allies are transformed, their darker halves join the side of the symbiote-bonded Hela, and her growing symbiotic army! Only two heroes are capable of defeating this growing menace: Blade

The saga will run in Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic #13-18, which kicks off on July 31st.

#13-18, which kicks off on July 31st. Like previous arcs, the story will also be presented in print this October in Marvel Rivals: King in Black.

Current Marvel Unlimited subscribers and new members who sign up by August 7th can receive a redeem code to unlock an exclusive in-game spray featuring Blade.

Join with a special discount code at Marvel.com/mu-25rivals

