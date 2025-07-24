Spin to Win Fantastic Four Prizes in the Gaslamp Quarter During SDCC 2025

Discover exclusive Fantastic Four-themed prizes right in San Diego's bustling Gaslamp Quarter.

4th Avenue in San Diego is currently hosting a promotional experience where you can win prizes inspired by Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

As San Diego Comic-Con kicks into high gear, so too does the massive promotional effort for the latest Fantastic Four movie, which hits theaters everywhere tomorrow, July 25th. Stepping away from the convention center and into San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter, you’ll find a prize wheel on 4th street – giving away some snacks and prizes inspired by the film.

Visitors have the chance to win prizes ranging from a Fantastic Four hat, Pop-Tarts and Snapple with Fantastic Four packaging, and more.

You also might be able to take home this unique Zillow pamphlet for the Baxter Building, who have partnered with Marvel to promote the film.

More Fantastic Four fun can be found on the main showfloor of San Diego Comic-Con, specifically at the Marvel booth.

