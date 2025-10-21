Writer/Artist Peach Momoko Is Set to Launch Her Own "Sai: Dimensional Rivals" Miniseries from Marvel Comics

Sai is inspired by the "X-Men" character Psylocke.
Fans of the Marvel Rivals video game and/or Japanese writer/artist Peach Momoko are going to want to put a new miniseries entitled Sai: Dimensional Rivals on their pull list this January.

  • Marvel Comics is launching a new five-issue miniseries entitled Sai: Dimensional Rivals, which is created by visionary artist Peach Momoko (Ultimate X-Men).
  • Sai: Dimensional Rivals focuses on Momoko’s version of the X-Men mutant superhero Psylocke, and will be written by Peach with Stan Sakai (Usagi Yojimbo) alongside other superstar comics creators such as Esad Ribić (Aliens vs. Avengers), Natacha Bustos (Hulk & Doctor Strange), Mike del Mundo (Kang the Conqueror), and Sara Pichelli (Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion).
  • The character of Sai was introduced in 2021’s Demon Days: X-Men #1 and has gone on to inspire the version of Psylocke gamers encounter in Marvel Rivals.

  • Peach Momoko: “I'm happy to start a new comic about Sai with artists I’ve met at comic events and through work and now consider friends. For this series, Sai will be the main character. I asked various artists to have fun depicting Sai in their own unique vision. Sai will be traveling between different universes and having different experiences based on each artist’s own perspectives. I think it will be a wonderful collaboration and I hope everyone enjoys Sai’s new charm!"

