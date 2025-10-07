“Logan: Black, White & Blood” Anthology Comic Will Explore More of Wolverine’s Long History

This bub’s got a lot still left to be revealed.

More of Wolverine’s history will be explored in the new Logan: Black, White & Blood limited series from Marvel. Just don’t expect to see any yellow and blue costume colors in this one.

What’s Happening:

Marvel’s four-issue limited series Logan: Black, White & Blood kicks off in January. A follow-up to the 2020-2021 Wolverine: Black, White & Blood, the new anthology series will similarly tell never-before-told stories across Logan’s very long life. And like that series, the only color used for the art will be black, white and red. And yeah, going by the title, you can guess what the red will mostly be used to depict…

The first issue will feature three stories: Tom Waltz and Alex Lins reveal Logan’s never-before-revealed military service during the 1950s – with a secret connection to a fan-favorite Marvel character! A mission in seedy 1970s Times Square puts Logan on the trail of a deranged serial killer, as told by Saladin Ahmed and Adam Kubert. Survival is the name of the game after Logan escapes from Weapon X – by Larry Hama and Dave Wachter.



The main cover for Logan: Black, White & Blood #1 is by Alex Maleev, along with variant covers by Adam Kubert and Andrea Sorrentino, the latter of which will also be available as a virgin variant cover.

Logan: Black, White & Blood #1 will be available on January 14.