Marvel Preps for the Debut of the “Knull” Solo Series with a Second Printing of “Venom” #250
The Knull vs. Hela scenario is setting up a major storyline in 2026
Venom #250 set up a major new storyline involving a conflict between Knull and Hela and Marvel will now be giving that issue a second print, leading into the new Knull limited series in 2026.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel has announced that Venom #250 is getting a second print in November.
- The story, by Al Ewing and Charles Soule and artists Terry Dodson, Carlos Gomez and Todd Nauck, found Knull, the King in Black, returning via a surprising scenario - revealed to be the prisoner of Thor villain Hela, who has taken on the mantle of Queen in Black.
- The story is a lead-in to the new Knull five-issue limited series written by Al Ewing and Tom Waltz and drawn by Juanan Ramirez, which will debut January 14, 2026.
- The second print of Venom #250 will go on sale November 19 and comes accompanied by two new variant covers - one by Carols Gomez, the other by Greg Capullo.
- Marvel teases that the rivalry between Knull and Hela is setting the stage for a major Marvel storyline in 2026 and that more information will be revealed at the Marvel Comics: Spider-Man and his Venomous Friends Panel at New York Comic Con next week.
- A new variant cover was also revealed for Knull #1 by Rafael Albuquerque.
