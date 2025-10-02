Marvel Preps for the Debut of the “Knull” Solo Series with a Second Printing of “Venom” #250

The Knull vs. Hela scenario is setting up a major storyline in 2026
by |
Tags: , , ,

Venom #250 set up a major new storyline involving a conflict between Knull and Hela and Marvel will now be giving that issue a second print, leading into the new Knull limited series in 2026.

What’s Happening:

  • Marvel has announced that Venom #250 is getting a second print in November.
  • The story, by Al Ewing and Charles Soule and artists Terry Dodson, Carlos Gomez and Todd Nauck, found Knull, the King in Black, returning via a surprising scenario - revealed to be the prisoner of Thor villain Hela, who has taken on the mantle of Queen in Black.

'Venom' 250 Variant Cover by Greg Capullo
'Venom' 250 Variant Cover by Greg Capullo

  • The story is a lead-in to the new Knull five-issue limited series written by Al Ewing and Tom Waltz and drawn by Juanan Ramirez, which will debut January 14, 2026.
  • The second print of Venom #250 will go on sale November 19 and comes accompanied by two new variant covers - one by Carols Gomez, the other by Greg Capullo.

'Venom' 250 Variant Cover by Carlos Gomez
'Venom' 250 Variant Cover by Carlos Gomez

  • Marvel teases that the rivalry between Knull and Hela is setting the stage for a major Marvel storyline in 2026 and that more information will be revealed at the Marvel Comics: Spider-Man and his Venomous Friends Panel at New York Comic Con next week.
  • A new variant cover was also revealed for Knull #1 by Rafael Albuquerque.

Knull #1 Variant Cover by Rafael Albuquerque
Knull #1 Variant Cover by Rafael Albuquerque

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Eric Goldman
Growing up in Los Angeles, Eric grew up adoring movies and theme parks, carrying that love with him into a career covering a wide gamut of entertainment and pop culture that also includes TV, toys and comics. As a lifelong fan of both Disneyland and horror, the Haunted Mansion is his dream home.
View all articles by Eric Goldman