Marvel’s “Comics to Screen” Panel Showcases X-Men ’97, Marvel Zombies, and Wonder Man

NYCC attendees got a firsthand look at how classic stories continue to shape Marvel’s animated and live-action future.

Marvel Comics and Studios collided on stage at New York Comic Con for a special presentation titled “Marvel Comics to Screen." Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and Head of Marvel Television and Animation Brad Winderbaum co-led the discussion, exploring how ideas move fluidly between the page, the screen, and the storyboard. Cebulski opened the session by thanking fans for keeping the Marvel multiverse thriving across every medium. He reflected on how animation and television now sit shoulder-to-shoulder with comics as equal storytellers, each influencing the other. Winderbaum, who began his Marvel career as an assistant during Iron Man, shared behind-the-scenes stories of climbing through the ranks and eventually co-producing Thor: Ragnarok before stepping into his current role.

From Ultimate Fantastic Four to Disney+ ’s Marvel Zombies

The discussion turned undead as Cebulski and Winderbaum traced the Marvel Zombies phenomenon back to its print roots in Ultimate Fantastic Four #21–22 by Mark Millar and Greg Land, before exploding into Robert Kirkman and Sean Phillips’ cult-favorite miniseries. The panelists noted that while the comics were fearless in zombifying beloved heroes, the animated version found new ways to channel that audacity for television audiences.

Winderbaum credited director Bryan Andrews for turning that comic book boldness into a distinct visual identity, noting that the What If…? production pipeline gave the team a head start. When asked about pushing boundaries under the Disney umbrella, both Cebulski and Winderbaum laughed that “a good story is a good story," and praised the studio’s support in delivering the mature, TV-MA-rated Marvel Zombies series for Disney+.

Marvel Zombies Writer and Executive Producer Zeb Wells was a surprise guest midway through the conversation, recalling his own “comics-to-screen" path, starting with a Spider-Man short story in Tangled Web #12, then Robot Chicken, and eventually screenwriting for Deadpool & Wolverine.

The conversation drifted to Scarlet Witch’s long evolution from comics to television. Cebulski projected panels from Avengers Disassembled and House of M while Winderbaum explained how those arcs inspired the darker emotional beats of Marvel Zombies. He highlighted how the creative team explored the possibility of Wanda’s magic letting her toggle between human and undead states, a storyline that deepened the show’s tension while honoring her comic book history.

An in-room clip from the series showcased the emotional core of Marvel Zombies, featuring Kamala Khan confronting a zombified Wanda. Winderbaum praised Elizabeth Olsen’s voice performance in the series, calling it “heartbreaking and human, even amid the horror."

Attendees received a New York Comic Con exclusive reprint of Ultimate Fantastic Four #22 featuring the Marvel Zombies animated series teaser poster.

The Return of X-Men ’97

Winderbaum’s lifelong love for X-Men: The Animated Series took center stage. He recalled pitching its revival to Kevin Feige, whose only questions were whether Marvel still owned the music rights and could reunite the cast. With both conditions met, X-Men ’97 became a reality. Cebulski emphasized that the show retained its authenticity thanks to returning producers Larry Houston and Eric Lewald, whose presence ensured the sequel series felt like a direct continuation of the ‘90s original.

Together, they screened scenes comparing classic comic panels to their animated counterparts from Season 1, including moments inspired by The Trial of Magneto and Fatal Attractions. The conversation then turned to Season 2, with Winderbaum confirming that Apocalypse would play a major role and that the creative team drew inspiration from Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely’s New X-Men.

The trailer (shown earlier that day at the “Marvel Television & Animation" panel) was replayed for this audience, teasing storylines spanning the past, present, and future, and glimpses of Danger, the sentient Danger Room, in an emotionally charged episode exploring the team’s trauma.

Fans also caught visual nods to The Adventures of Cyclops & Phoenix and The Age of Apocalypse. Winderbaum described the creative process as “dropping the Claremont safety net" and expanding the universe with guidance from the original team. X-Men ’97 Season 2 was confirmed to premiere in summer 2026.

Wonder Man Makes His Entrance

The panel concluded with a screening of the trailer for Wonder Man, the upcoming Marvel Studios live-action series starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Sir Ben Kingsley under the direction of Destin Daniel Cretton. Winderbaum described the project as “a show about the absurdity and beauty of chasing creative dreams in Hollywood," positioning it as part superhero story, part industry satire.

Fans recognized multiple versions of Simon Williams’ costume throughout the slideshow, including the red-and-black look inspired by his earliest appearances. The tongue-in-cheek trailer drew laughs, particularly at Trevor Slattery’s return and his continued obliviousness to the chaos around him.

A Synergistic Finale

Before closing, Cebulski and Winderbaum reminded fans that everyone at Marvel — whether writer, artist, or producer — is contributing to a shared creative ecosystem. As Cebulski put it, “Every comic might be someone’s first comic, and every show might be someone’s first story." The panel ended on that note of creative reciprocity, perfectly embodying its title: Marvel Comics to Screen.