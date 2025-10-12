Marvel TV Brings Together Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Wonder Man, and Vision at NYCC Showcase

New York Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) welcomed New York Comic-Con attendees to “Up Next From Marvel Television and Marvel Animation" via a pre-recorded video, before the schtick was dropped and moderator Brandon Davis (Phase Hero, That Hashtag Show) took the reins. Welcoming Brad Winderbaum to the stage, the head of Marvel Television and Animation emphasized the importance of the fans and teased how Marvel TV continues to build on the studio’s 85-year legacy across live action and animation.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2

Brad Winderbaum confirmed that Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is back for Season 2 in Fall 2026 on Disney+. Showrunner Jeff Trammell’s take continues the series’ alt-timeline spin on Peter’s early days, with the first look teasing a darker turn as a symbiote threat creeps into Peter’s world. The footage also nods to the show’s expanding roster (including Daredevil, voiced by Charlie Cox) and the ongoing Osborn family drama. Season 1 premiered January 29th, 2025; Season 2 “picks up right where we left off," leaning into character relationships that drive the story.

X-Men ’97 Season 2 & 3

The crowd erupted as Winderbaum brought out Eric and Julia Lewald, executive producers of the original X-Men: The Animated Series, now returning to shepherd X-Men ’97 Seasons 2 and 3. The Lewalds reflected on how, back in the ’90s, they had ideas for deeper arcs involving Jean and Scott’s child that Marvel didn’t allow at the time — and how X-Men ’97 finally lets them revisit and expand that storyline. Fans were treated to the world-premiere trailer for Season 2, which teased the X-Men scattered through time, a showdown with Apocalypse, and Magneto’s legacy hanging in the balance. The trailer confirmed Summer 2026 for its debut.

As a parting gift, panel attendees received an exclusive variant of X-Men of Apocalypse Alpha #1 with the show’s design for Apocalypse on the cover.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2

Daredevil: Born Again stars Charlie Cox and Krysten Ritter took the stage to discuss what happens next in Hell’s Kitchen. Cox discussed reprising Matt Murdock both in live action and as the voice in Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, joking that he hopes to still be doing it “when Matt’s in his sixties." Ritter confirmed her return as Jessica Jones and teased that “Jessica is back and looks cooler than ever." The two reflected on their chemistry and years of friendship since the Netflix days, with Ritter praising Cox’s “craft, integrity, and leadership."



Cox assured fans that Born Again Season 2, which is not the final season, raises the stakes as Mayor Fisk consolidates power and forces Daredevil “back into a darker, more cynical world." Fans got to see the trailer twice

Winderbaum then shifted coasts to Los Angeles to introduce Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Sir Ben Kingsley, stars of Wonder Man. Abdul-Mateen described wanting “to play a dude who can eat a hamburger" after heavier dramatic roles, calling Simon Williams “a dreamer walking a fine line between ego and vulnerability." Kingsley delighted the crowd, recalling his journey from Iron Man 3’s Mandarin to All Hail the King and now this show, joking that “Trevor’s battery answered the phone" when Destin Daniel Cretton called (he answered the offer in character).



The duo debuted the first trailer, revealing a meta Hollywood satire set within the MCU — with Simon chasing fame, artistic respect, and maybe heroism. Wonder Man premieres January 27, 2026, on Disney+.

Finally, Winderbaum welcomed Paul Bettany to discuss VisionQuest, described as “the third part of the WandaVision trilogy." The series follows Vision’s next chapter as he struggles to reconcile his restored memories with his missing emotions.

Like WandaVision and Agatha All Along, VisionQuest looks very cerebral, set inside the mind of “white Vision," who seems to be powered on in a lab in the real world. The events appear to unfold mostly within his circuitry. Like Wanda, he has made a home for himself populated with other Stark Industries friends, including J.A.R.V.I.S., F.R.I.D.A.Y., and E.D.I.T.H. Even more chilling were moments where Vision (in human form) seemed to be getting psychiatric help from a character played by James Spader, who voiced Ultron in previous MCU entries.

Bettany teased that longtime fans “will be very, very rewarded" for following Vision’s story, which will continue in 2026.

Closing: The Future of Marvel Television

As the crowd roared, Winderbaum thanked fans for keeping Marvel Television alive and hinted that “the best is yet to come." With five projects represented across animation and live action — all connected by character-driven storytelling — the presentation cemented Marvel TV’s post-Infinity-Saga identity: grounded, experimental, and deeply nostalgic.