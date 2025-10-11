NYCC 2025: "VisionQuest" Marvel Series Coming to Disney+ in 2026
The trilogy that started with "WandaVision" concludes next year with "VisionQuest"
Today at NYCC 2025, Marvel teases the final chapter of the saga that began with WandaVision, diving deep into Vision’s mind, AI companions, and a life-changing secret.
What’s Happening:
- At the Marvel Animation and Marvel Television panel at New York Comic Con, Brad Winderbaum saved a final surprise for the audience: MCU veteran Paul Bettany, better known to longtime fans as Vision, joined him to reveal VisionQuest, coming to Disney+ in 2026.
- Fans at the panel were given a sneak peek at footage of VisionQuest, Marvel Television’s conclusion to the trilogy that started with WandaVision and continued last year with Agatha All Along.
- The trailer offers a glimpse into Vision’s inner world, featuring AI allies JARVIS and FRIDAY, sessions with a psychologist played by James Spader, and the startling revelation that Vision has a son, Tommy, hinting at an emotional and thrilling finale.
- The key cast members revealed in the sneak peek include:
- Henry Lewis as D.U.M.-E
- Jonathan Sayer as U
- James D’Arcy as J.A.R.V.I.S.
- Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y.
- Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H.
- James Spader as Ultron
- Ruaridh Mollica - Thomas Shepherd
- While on stage, Paul Bettany said, “What’s different about Vision right now is that Red Vision gave Vision all of his memories, including the memories from within the Hex. But White Vision is having real difficulty connecting to them," explained Bettany. “So he has the memories, but he doesn’t have the emotions and the feelings, and I think that’s what the journey is. White Vision’s journey during the show is about his attempt to connect to those memories and who he was… but with lasers!"
- When questioned about whether VisionQuest will experiment with genres like WandaVision did with sitcoms, Winderbaum remained tight-lipped. “The less we say, the better," teased the Head of Marvel Television. “But what I will say about Terry's vision for the show is that he knows the lore. So if you've been following the MCU all these years, you're going to be very, very, very rewarded."
