NYCC 2025: X-Men ’97 Season 2 Set to Premiere on Disney+ in Summer 2026
Marvel Animation reveals the hit animated series returns next summer, continuing the adventures of the iconic mutant team.
Hot off the floor of NYCC 2025, Marvel Animation just dropped the trailer for X-Men ’97 Season 2!
What’s Happening:
- Marvel Animation has just announced that X-Men ’97 Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ in Summer 2026.
- The trailer for the highly anticipated second season of X-Men ’97 has been shared at the Up Next From Marvel Television and Marvel Animation panel today at New York Comic Con.
- According to Variety, a trailer screened exclusively for Comic Con attendees teased the return of the villainous mutant Apocalypse, with the X-Men scattered across different points in time. Iconic heroes such as Wolverine, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Jubilee, Nightcrawler, and others must navigate the past and future to find their way back to the 1990s.
- Although the trailer has so far only been screened for panel attendees, anticipation is building as fans eagerly await the official release.
About X-Men ’97:
- X-Men ’97 is a Disney+ animated series that serves as both a revival and continuation of the beloved X-Men: The Animated Series from the 1990s.
- The series follows the X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny abilities to protect a world that fears and hates them, as they’re pushed to their limits and forced to confront a dangerous, unexpected new future.
- Season 1 of X-Men ’97 spanned 10 episodes and brought fans back to the iconic 1990s era.
- Developed by Beau DeMayo for Marvel Studios Animation, the show picks up right where the original left off, maintaining its distinctive art style and tone while updating the animation and storytelling for modern audiences.
- The voice cast includes:
- Ray Chase as Cyclops
- Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey
- Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm
- Cal Dodd as Wolverine
- JP Karliak as Morph
- Lenore Zann as Rogue
- George Buza as Beast
- AJ LoCascio as Gambit
- Holly Chou as Jubilee
- Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop
- Matthew Waterson as Magneto
- Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler
- Season 1 debuted on Disney+ on March 20, 2024, and the premiere episode of X-Men ’97 hit 4 million views globally in its first five days on Disney+.
