Hasbro Talks TRON at NYCC: Inside the HasLab Collector Set and Legacy Figures

During New York Comic Con, designers Chris Reiff and Dwight Stall shared how they translated the glowing world of TRON into two collector lines spanning four decades of fandom.

When Hasbro announced that TRON was joining its prestigious HasLab lineup, fans of the digital frontier were instantly derezzed with excitement. The new TRON: Heroes of the Grid collector set, revealed at New York Comic Con 2025, marks Hasbro’s first Disney-branded property to receive the high-end crowdfunding treatment. It also launches a new initiative dubbed Hasbro 375, focused on intricate 3¾-inch figures with all the articulation and deco of larger-scale lines.

“We wanted to do something special with the new movie coming, TRON: Ares," said Hasbro Senior Model Designer Chris Reiff, who helped lead development of the HasLab project. “We’ve been looking at ways to do more with 3¾-inch figures. You’ll see that little ‘375’ logo on our card backs, and TRON, with all that excitement around the movie and with our partners at Disney, just made a lot of sense."

For Reiff, the crowdfunding approach was essential. “For everyone who’s been a fan since ’82 to just buy the HasLab and get it all at once, instead of chasing pieces individually, felt right. You get five figures, two Light Cycles, the display base, and all the cardbacks."

Those five figures — Tron, Flynn, Yori, Sark, and Program — represent the first hyper-articulated versions of the original film’s characters ever produced at this scale. “TRON has never really had hyper-articulated 3¾-inch figures before," Reiff explained. “We were able to bring in articulation we’ve learned from teams working on the six-inch lines like Marvel Legends and The Black Series, and apply that technical push to this smaller scale."

While Disney provided reference materials, Reiff credited TRON’s devoted fanbase for making authenticity possible. “There’s an amazing fan community that’s been archiving things for decades. Between Disney’s resources and some friends in that community, we were able to dig up all kinds of reference material. That really helped us put this project on its ear and nail the details."

That collaborative research extended to likeness work as well. “It’s all about the talent of the sculptors really nailing that stuff down," Reiff said. “And then the deco on top of that with the inkjet technology that we’ve been perfecting on six-inch and three-and-three-quarter-inch Star Wars and Black Series and Marvel and G.I. Joe… all that has come together to really educate us on how to execute that well. You can see all that detail really play out here, and being able to do that on top of a really nice sculpt gets you all the way there."

Even the packaging is tailored for collectors: “They’ll be attached [to card backs], but designed so you can open them if you want. Collectors will have the option to keep them carded or display them loose."

TRON: Legacy 6-Inch Prototypes

In addition to the HasLab, Hasbro previewed new 6-inch TRON: Legacy figures, developed by Dwight Stall, who also oversees Marvel Legends. Despite the familiar scale, he said these programs brought their own unique design challenges.

“I won’t say it was easy, but we had a good idea of how we wanted to approach," Stall shared during our interview. “The biggest challenge was probably designing a suit that moved well enough to attach to a Light Cycle that was integrated slightly into the human form. To get a figure that fits inside something is easy. But when you see half of him, to get all those pieces to fit together seamlessly, like in the movie, that was the biggest challenge for the legs."

Three of the figures in this planned wave — Sam Flynn, Clu, and Rinzler — can ride the Light Cycle interchangeably, offering flexibility for collectors and customizers alike. “If you wanted to buy more and do some custom painting and things, you could get more Light Cycles for them with this item, because they all can ride the bike," Stall noted.

Lighting was the toughest creative call. “That was the biggest conversation about TRON, period. It was lighting. We looked at a lot of different ways of painting. We looked at some glow-in-the-dark, which looks a little muted when it’s not glowing. We looked at metallics, and when light hit the metallic, it was gorgeous. But the minute the light went off the curve, the line disappeared, and glowing things don’t disappear."

The final choice balanced aesthetics and practicality. “What we settled on was heavily opaque painted lines to try to find a bright enough color to paint and pop as well as possible, with the cost that we had to earn. They will all be solid colors with the light blues, yellows, and the orangey tones for Rinzler —and the bike, for that matter."

Even without LEDs, Stall believes the design stays true to the world of TRON. “We also talked about lights in the bike, but in Legacy, when the riders are on the bike, they glow too, and we thought it would look really weird if the bike glowed and the figure rider didn’t. There’s no perfect way, so we thought this was the most consistent way to deliver that look for the fans."

And as a final tease: “There is one [figure] missing here too — Quorra. She just wasn’t show-ready."

Backing the Grid

The TRON: Heroes of the Grid HasLab is available exclusively on Hasbro Pulse for $259.99. The campaign runs until November 24, 2025, with shipping expected in Fall 2026 if successfully funded.

With both HasLab’s retro celebration and the 6-inch Legacy line on deck, Hasbro’s latest venture brings the past, present, and future of the digital frontier together, ready for fans to plug in and play.