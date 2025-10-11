NYCC 2025: Lucasfilm Publishing Reveals Upcoming Star Wars Titles, Covers, and Images at New York Comic Con

The big Lucasfilm Publishing panel just ended at New York Comic Con 2025, and the company made some exciting reveals from the world of Star Wars books and comics. Let’s take a look!

Probably the most exciting announcement coming out of the panel is the new novel Star Wars: Legacy by author Madeleine Roux (Star Wars: From a Certain Point of View) from publisher Random House Worlds. This book will be released on Tuesday, July 28th of next year and it will take place between the events of Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi and Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker. Lucasfilm Publishing’s official synopsis is as follows:

“After barely escaping the First Order on Crait, Rey and the Resistance are struggling to rebuild. Her friends need the last Jedi more than ever, but Rey feels alone and overwhelmed. Jedi tradition is built on masters and apprentices, and Rey’s teacher is gone. Leia Organa tries her best to train Rey in the ways of the Force as Luke did for her so many years ago, but Leia’s knowledge is limited, Rey’s lightsaber is broken, and the specter of Kylo Ren and regrets from the past haunt them both. How can Leia pass the torch when she herself is unsure of the way? But then, the ancient Jedi texts offer a glimmer of hope: a long-forgotten Jedi temple on Tython that might hold the key to repairing Rey’s saber. Rey leaps at the chance to journey there — and to her surprise, so does Leia. Rey and Leia’s nascent mentorship is put to the test when they discover the temple on Tython is filled with obscure clues to decipher and arcane trials to complete. As they work to unravel the temple’s mysteries, they encounter a group of refugees living in its shadow, hiding from a First Order officer hot on the trail of two freedom fighters in their midst. With the threat of the First Order looming and the secrets of the temple yet to be unlocked, the newly forged master and apprentice must confront their pasts, reach each other in the present, and decide what it means to carry the legacy of the Jedi into the future."

Also coming in the summer of 2026 will be a new Star Wars romance novel entitled Eyes Like Stars from author Ashley Poston (The Dead Romantics), which features “a couple in search of their happily ever after in the galaxy far, far away." This novel is set a year and a half before the events of The Force Awakens and includes “all-new characters, a mysterious artifact, and the fearsome First Order."

During the panel, Lucasfilm Publishing also provided a new look inside the upcoming new two-volume Abrams coffee-table book Doug Chiang: The Cinematic Legacy / The Star Wars Legacy by Alexandre Poncet (Mad Movies) and Gilles Penso (Mad Dreams and Monsters), which is due out on December 2nd of this year.

“A career-spanning collection of Chiang’s work that has defined the visual language of Star Wars for decades."

NYCC attendees were also treated to a first look inside Industrial Light & Magic: 50 Years of Innovation by Ian Failes (Masters of FX)– another coffee-table book from Abrams. This book will be released on January 13th, 2026.

“A spectacular celebration of the first 50 years of ILM, the award-winning visual effects house behind the Star Wars saga, Indiana Jones, E.T., Terminator 2, and Jurassic Park. The official decade-by-decade visual retrospective of the legendary visual effects house."

The Acolyte may not be returning to Disney+ for a second season, but on January 13th Abrams will be publishing The Art of Star Wars: The Acolyte by Kristin Baver (The Art of Star Wars: The High Republic), and Lucasfilm gave a peek at the cover and interior of the book at NYCC.

“Showcases the production art, character and vehicle designs, planets, storyboards, and other ephemera created during the production of the hit Disney+ series."

The cover art was also revealed for The Art of Star Wars: Andor by Phil Szostak (The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian) due out on May 19th, 2026 from Abrams.

“An exclusive inside look at the production art, visual development, concept art, creature designs and FX, graphics, props, and more that went into creating the Tony Gilroy helmed Disney+ series."

Back to new reveals, there’s an upcoming manga entitled Star Wars: Visions - Tsukumo inspired by the animated Disney+ anthology series. This is being written by Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi (Ultraman) and will be released on July 14th, 2026 by Viz Media.

“In the wake of Order 66, a lone Jedi Knight accompanies a pair of droids to a rumored ‘Droids' Paradise’ while being pursued by the Empire."

Moving into the world of comic books, Jar Jar Binks is getting a new one-shot starring the lovably goofy Gungan and another character played by Ahmed Best in the Star Wars saga, Jedi Master Kelleran Beq from Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge and The Mandalorian. Star Wars: Jar Jar #1 will be co-written by Best himself with writer Marc Guggenheim (Star Wars: Jedi Knights) and will be released on February 11th, 2026 from Marvel Comics.

Lucasfilm Publishing and Marvel Comics also previewed the cover and interior artwork from Star Wars: Legacy of Vader #9 (out October 15th) and #10 (November 5th) by writer Charles Soule (Star Wars: Poe Dameron) and artist Stefano Raffaele (Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku - Republic Under Siege). As you can see in the preview below, issue #10 will begin to pay off Luke Skywalker’s “See you around, kid" line from The Last Jedi, as teased by Soule at San Diego Comic-Con this year.

Legacy of Vader #9 synopsis: “Kylo Ren vs. Tava Ren! Tava Ren begins her attempt to overthrow Kylo Ren as leader! Will Kylo Ren be able to withstand the onslaught from this enigmatic new foe?"

Legacy of Vader #10 synopsis: “Dark visions in the depths of Vader’s Castle! Kylo Ren goes on a quest through unseen caverns within Vader’s Castle! The young tyrant comes face-to-face with grotesque visions of his past! Can Kylo make his way out of the depths of darkness with his sanity intact?!"

We also got previews of the covers and interiors of Star Wars: Jedi Knights #8 (October 22nd) and #9 (November 19th) by writer Marc Guggenheim (Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca) and artist Madibek Musabekov (Star Wars: Obi-Wan).

Jedi Knights #8 synopsis: “The most unusual issue yet! Meet Soona Taj, a young girl who is strong with the Force, who's in great danger, kidnapped by a group of pirates! This unique story is told through Soona's own eyes, allowing you to experience the Force through the eyes of a youngling. Guest-starring fan-favorite Jedi Kelleran Beq!"

Jedi Knights #9 synopsis: “The secret of Corlis Rath is revealed! The mysterious Corlis Rath has hunted Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn across the galaxy. Now learn the why in the first part of the deadly villain's origin. Guest-starring the enigmatic Count Dooku."

Coming on March 11th, 2026 from Dark Horse Comics will be the new miniseries Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures - Pathfinders written by George Mann (Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories - Tides of Terror) with contributions from several different artists.

Back at Star Wars Celebration Japan this past April, Marvel Comics was distributing free copies of Star Wars: Beyond Victory #1, and it looks like that one-shot by Ethan Sacks (Star Wars: Bounty Hunters) is available again to attendees of NYCC 2025, in promotion of MetaQuest’s new Star Wars virtual reality experience.

During the panel, Lucasfilm Publishing also gave a peek at some upcoming Star Wars kids’ books: The Mandalorian: The Official Funko Pop! Coloring Book by Austin Baechle from Insight Editions (available April 28th, 2026), Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Grogu Stickers by Studio Fun/Readerlink (release date TBA), and The Art of Coloring: The Mandalorian and Grogu by Phil Szostak from Abrams (also April 28th).

Lastly, we can’t forget about You’re My Little Grogu by Grace Baranowski from Studio Fun, coming on April 7th, 2026.

“Part of the bestselling ‘You’re My Little’ series, You’re My Little Grogu is an adorable board book to share with your littlest Star Wars fan! With chunky pages for little hands and die-cut shapes of characters from The Mandalorian, children will love the cute illustrations of Grogu, Ahsoka Tano, Luke Skywalker, Bo-Katan, and Din Djarin (AKA Mando). This endearing board book with rhyming text that celebrates a parent’s love for their child is a wonderful read for traveling the Galaxy or any time."

