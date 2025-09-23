Two Popular Star Wars Authors Will Be Signing Their Novels and Posters at New York Comic Con 2025

Witness how Darth Vader rises to power and stays there in these two books!

New York Comic Con 2025 is just a little over two weeks away, and we’ve got some information about a couple of popular Star Wars authors headed to the convention– and they’re available for signings!

What’s happening:

Author Matthew Stover will be signing copies of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith (Deluxe Edition) on Saturday, October 11th from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM and on Sunday, October 12th from 10:45 AM to 12:15 PM in the Penguin Random House Book World Booth. A purchase of the novel is required for entry.

Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith (Deluxe Edition) will be released on Tuesday, October 14th. It is available for pre-order

Matthew Stover has also written Star Wars: Shatterpoint in 2003 and Luke Skywalker and the Shadows of Mindor in 2008.

Also in the Penguin Random House Book World Booth, author Adam Christopher will be signing a free poster in promotion of his upcoming novel Star Wars: Master of Evil on Thursday, October 9th from 3:30 PM to 4:15 PM and on Sunday, October 12th from 3:00 to 3:45 PM. No purchase is required for Christopher’s signings.

Star Wars: Master of Evil will be released on Tuesday, November 11th. It is available for pre-order

Adam Christopher has also written Star Wars: Shadow of the Sith in 2022 and a cancelled The Mandalorian novel originally set for release in 2021.

New York Comic Con 2025 takes place from Thursday, October 9th through Sunday, October 12th at the Javits Center in New York City. Be sure to visit the event's official website

