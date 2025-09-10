Marvel Television and Marvel Animation Are Going to New York Comic Con… But What Are They Bringing?

Marvel Studios sat out SDCC on the panel side, but their TV divisions are coming to the Big Apple.

After Marvel Studios sat out San Diego Comic-Con entirely as far as panels go, the television and animation divisions of the company are now going to New York Comic Con, though what shows will be represented remains a mystery.

What’s Happening:

As first reported by EW.com The Fantastic Four: First Steps (which opened the same week as SDCC), but not actually bringing out any talent from that film or any other upcoming projects for a traditional panel presence. This extended to Marvel Television and Marvel Animation, which exist as brands within Marvel Studios at this point, all under the purview of Kevin Feige.

What Could Be Happening:

So what might Marvel be bringing for this panel? We can only speculate, but there is at least one pretty safe bet in the form of Wonder Man . The next live-action Marvel Television/MCU series is debuting in December, meaning NYCC would be the perfect time to ramp up its promotion, including debuting a trailer and announcing a specific debut date, since all we know is the month so far. Stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (playing Simon Williams/Wonder Man) and Ben Kingsley (reprising his ongoing MCU role as Trevor Slattery) would be naturals to to represent the show, but co-creator Destin Daniel Cretton might be trickier, given he’s currently directing Spider-Man: Brand New Day , though his fellow co-creator Andrew Guest would be a likely attendee.

Season 2, for a couple of reasons. Though production has wrapped on Season 2, Daredevil is a classic New York hero whose show – both the original Netflix version and – actually is filmed in the city and would be a good fit for this convention. On top of that, though nothing specific has been announced, there’s been an insinuation we could get Season 2 close to a year out from Season 1, meaning it could debut sometime in the spring, or perhaps early summer. If Marvel Television wants to bring more than just Wonder Man to NYCC, the Man Without Fear would certainly be welcome there. The less likely – but not impossible – show to also take part in the panel would be the Vision series (previously referred to as Vision Quest) which is also coming to Disney+ in 2026. However, it feels like that show might be debuting after Born Again Season 2, later in the year. Again, with no dates for either show given at all, those presumptions could be wrong and we might get Vision first. But for now, it feels like the longer shot, especially since they do need to leave time in their one-hour panel for Marvel Animation projects too.

Spidey, X-Men, and…?

Marvel Animation is a funny situation, because the only brand new show coming soon, Marvel Zombies , will have already premiered before New York Comic Con, so it would be odd to be a part of this panel, especially given that “Up Next" title.

, the second season of , or both. debuted first, so there is an expectation (X-Pectation?) its second season will arrive first as well, but it’s definitely possible they show some early imagery and/or footage from both shows. Beyond that, if there was any possibility of an announcement of a completely new project, it feels like it would probably be during the Marvel Animation portion. So is there another corner of Marvel waiting to get its toon treatment? We’ll find out on Saturday, October 11, when the Marvel Television and Marvel Animation takes place from 1:30pm-2:30pm ET at New York Comic Con.

