Hasbro Pulse Fanstream: Check Out Newly Revealed Marvel Legends Collectibles
During today’s Hasbro Pulse Marvel Legends Fanstream, superhero fans got a first look at several new collectible figures and a Daredevil mask recreation headed to stores soon.
What’s Happening:
- Hasbro Pulse is back at it again, bringing Marvel fans some of the most affordable collectibles on the market.
- During today’s Marvel Legends Fanstream, Hasbro Pulse unveiled a new look at a selection of new figures set to be available for preorder.
- Inspired by beloved characters such as Marvel’s Beast, Ice Man, Phoenix, Silver Surfer, Daredevil, and Feral, fans will have plenty of new 6" collectibles to add to their displays.
- In addition to the figures, fans will also be able to scale up their fun with a special Daredevil: Born Again 1:1 mask and billy club set, perfect for cosplay.
- Let’s take a look at the new figures!
MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SECRET WARS ICE MAN FIGURE
$27.99. Pre-Orders October 7th 1PM ET. Release Fall 2025.
MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S BEAST FIGURE
$27.99. Pre-Orders September 10th 1PM ET. Release Fall 2025.
MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES PHOENIX (RACHEL SUMMERS) FIGURE
$27.99. Pre-Orders September 10 1PM ET. Release Fall 2025.
MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SILVER SURFER FIGURE
$27.99. Pre-Orders September 10 1PM ET. Release Fall 2025.
MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES BLACK WIDOW FIGURE
$27.99. Pre-Orders September 10 1PM ET. Release Fall 2025.
MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES DAREDEVIL FIGURE
$27.99. Pre-Orders September 10 1PM ET. Release Fall 2025.
MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES FERAL FIGURE
$27.99. Pre-Orders September 10 1PM ET. Release Fall 2025.
MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES X-MEN DEATHBIRD & MARVEL’S GLADIATOR 2-PACK SET
$57.99. Pre-Orders September 18 1PM ET. Release Fall 2025.
MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE PUNISHER AND NICK FURY 2-PACK SET
$62.99. Pre-Orders September 25 1PM ET. Release Fall 2025.
MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN PREMIUM ROLEPLAY MASK AND BILLY CLUB
$139.99. Pre-Orders September 16 1PM ET. Release Fall 2025.
- For those looking to pre-order any of these figures, keep your eyes on the Hasbro Pulse website to secure these new collectibles.
Black Panther: Intergalactic:
- Arriving this December is a new Black Panther limited series continuing Marvel Comics’ cosmic adventure first introduced in Imperial.
- Titled Black Panther: Intergalactic, the new four-issue series is being brought to life by writer Victor LaValle and artist Stafano Nesi.
- As he begins the tough job of being the leader his kingdom needs, he is stolen away to a mysterious planet where he must fight for his life.
- Shuri sets out on a mission to find him, but with the king MIA and the princess fully invested in saving him, will someone be able to take the throne?
- The first of four issues of Black Panther: Intergalactic is set to debut on December 17th, with preorders available now.
Read More Marvel:
- "X-Men of Apocalypse #2": Marvel Comics Shares New Information and Covers for Upcoming December Comic
- I Am Groot: “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" to Make Broadcast Television Premiere on ABC
- Epic December Comic Releases: Marvel Unveils "Ultimate Endgame" and Shares New Info on Six Other "Ultimate" Issues