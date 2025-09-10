Hasbro Pulse Fanstream: Check Out Newly Revealed Marvel Legends Collectibles

All of the items are expected to release this Fall.
During today’s Hasbro Pulse Marvel Legends Fanstream, superhero fans got a first look at several new collectible figures and a Daredevil mask recreation headed to stores soon.

What’s Happening:

  • Hasbro Pulse is back at it again, bringing Marvel fans some of the most affordable collectibles on the market.
  • During today’s Marvel Legends Fanstream, Hasbro Pulse unveiled a new look at a selection of new figures set to be available for preorder.
  • Inspired by beloved characters such as Marvel’s Beast, Ice Man, Phoenix, Silver Surfer, Daredevil, and Feral, fans will have plenty of new 6" collectibles to add to their displays.
  • In addition to the figures, fans will also be able to scale up their fun with a special Daredevil: Born Again 1:1 mask and billy club set, perfect for cosplay.
  • Let’s take a look at the new figures!

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SECRET WARS ICE MAN FIGURE

$27.99. Pre-Orders October 7th 1PM ET. Release Fall 2025.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S BEAST FIGURE

$27.99. Pre-Orders September 10th 1PM ET. Release Fall 2025.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES PHOENIX (RACHEL SUMMERS) FIGURE

$27.99. Pre-Orders September 10 1PM ET. Release Fall 2025.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SILVER SURFER FIGURE

$27.99. Pre-Orders September 10 1PM ET. Release Fall 2025.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES BLACK WIDOW FIGURE

$27.99. Pre-Orders September 10 1PM ET. Release Fall 2025.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES DAREDEVIL FIGURE

$27.99. Pre-Orders September 10 1PM ET. Release Fall 2025.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES FERAL FIGURE

$27.99. Pre-Orders September 10 1PM ET. Release Fall 2025.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES X-MEN DEATHBIRD & MARVEL’S GLADIATOR 2-PACK SET

$57.99. Pre-Orders September 18 1PM ET. Release Fall 2025.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE PUNISHER AND NICK FURY 2-PACK SET

$62.99. Pre-Orders September 25 1PM ET. Release Fall 2025.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN PREMIUM ROLEPLAY MASK AND BILLY CLUB  

$139.99. Pre-Orders September 16 1PM ET. Release Fall 2025.

  • For those looking to pre-order any of these figures, keep your eyes on the Hasbro Pulse website to secure these new collectibles.

Black Panther: Intergalactic:

  • Arriving this December is a new Black Panther limited series continuing Marvel Comics’ cosmic adventure first introduced in Imperial.
  • Titled Black Panther: Intergalactic, the new four-issue series is being brought to life by writer Victor LaValle and artist Stafano Nesi.
  • As he begins the tough job of being the leader his kingdom needs, he is stolen away to a mysterious planet where he must fight for his life.
  • Shuri sets out on a mission to find him, but with the king MIA and the princess fully invested in saving him, will someone be able to take the throne?
  • The first of four issues of Black Panther: Intergalactic is set to debut on December 17th, with preorders available now.

