Hasbro Pulse Fanstream: Check Out Newly Revealed Marvel Legends Collectibles

During today’s Hasbro Pulse Marvel Legends Fanstream, superhero fans got a first look at several new collectible figures and a Daredevil mask recreation headed to stores soon.

During today’s Marvel Legends Fanstream, Hasbro Pulse unveiled a new look at a selection of new figures set to be available for preorder.

Inspired by beloved characters such as Marvel’s Beast, Ice Man, Phoenix, Silver Surfer, Daredevil, and Feral, fans will have plenty of new 6" collectibles to add to their displays.

In addition to the figures, fans will also be able to scale up their fun with a special Daredevil: Born Again

Let’s take a look at the new figures!

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SECRET WARS ICE MAN FIGURE

$27.99. Pre-Orders October 7th 1PM ET. Release Fall 2025.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S BEAST FIGURE

$27.99. Pre-Orders September 10th 1PM ET. Release Fall 2025.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES PHOENIX (RACHEL SUMMERS) FIGURE

$27.99. Pre-Orders September 10 1PM ET. Release Fall 2025.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES SILVER SURFER FIGURE

$27.99. Pre-Orders September 10 1PM ET. Release Fall 2025.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES BLACK WIDOW FIGURE

$27.99. Pre-Orders September 10 1PM ET. Release Fall 2025.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES DAREDEVIL FIGURE

$27.99. Pre-Orders September 10 1PM ET. Release Fall 2025.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES FERAL FIGURE

$27.99. Pre-Orders September 10 1PM ET. Release Fall 2025.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES X-MEN DEATHBIRD & MARVEL’S GLADIATOR 2-PACK SET

$57.99. Pre-Orders September 18 1PM ET. Release Fall 2025.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES GAMERVERSE PUNISHER AND NICK FURY 2-PACK SET

$62.99. Pre-Orders September 25 1PM ET. Release Fall 2025.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN PREMIUM ROLEPLAY MASK AND BILLY CLUB

$139.99. Pre-Orders September 16 1PM ET. Release Fall 2025.

Black Panther: Intergalactic:

Arriving this December is a new Black Panther limited series

Titled Black Panther: Intergalactic, the new four-issue series is being brought to life by writer Victor LaValle and artist Stafano Nesi.

As he begins the tough job of being the leader his kingdom needs, he is stolen away to a mysterious planet where he must fight for his life.

Shuri sets out on a mission to find him, but with the king MIA and the princess fully invested in saving him, will someone be able to take the throne?

The first of four issues of Black Panther: Intergalactic is set to debut on December 17th, with preorders available now.

