"X-Men of Apocalypse #2": Marvel Comics Shares New Information and Covers for Upcoming December Comic

The comic is a part of the "X-Men of Apocalypse" six-part storyline.

Celebrating the 30th anniversary of the 90s X-Men of Apocalypse, Marvel Comics is inviting fans into a new crossover event beginning this Wednesday. Now, we have new information and variant covers for December’s upcoming entry.

What’s Happening:

Coming this December, Marvel Comics is set to continue their new Age of Apocalypse event, inspired by the 90s X-Men of Apocalypse .

event, inspired by the 90s . The six-part epic is being brought to live by writer Jeph Loeb and artist Simone Di Meo.

Set to mirror the original series series, the adventure kicks off with X-Men of Apocalypse Alpha #1 , followed by X-Men of Apocalypse #1-4, and finishing off with X-Men of Apocalypse Omega #1.

, followed by and finishing off with Today, Marvel Comics has shared more about the saga, including new information and variant covers surrounding the upcoming X-Men of Apocalypse #2 set to hit shelves this December.

set to hit shelves this December. Kicking off in the aftermath of Age of Apocalypse , the new series will see the dystopian X-Men enter the main Marvel Universe in an attempt to protect their reality.

, the new series will see the dystopian X-Men enter the main Marvel Universe in an attempt to protect their reality. The X-Men variants will find themselves head to head with their classic Marvel counterparts.

The war-torn X-Men will travel to the Silver Age in this new take on a classic adventure.

In X-Men of Apocalypse #2, fans will see the two teams go square off, which can be seen in all of the incredible main and variant covers for the comic.

Simone Di Meo Main Cover

Arthur Adams Variant

Russell Dauterman Variant

Stephen Platt Variant

Joshua “Sway" Swaby Variant

Joe Madureira Variant

X-Men of Apocalypse #2 hits comic book stores on December 17th. Pre-orders are available now!

What They’re Saying:

Jeph Loeb, Writer: “It’s so much fun revisiting the first issue of the X-Men from 1963. Stan Lee and Jack Kirby were at the height of their powers creating these legendary characters that are still dominate pop culture today! I love the original cast—young and full of hope—and that's what makes going up against the X-Men of Apocalypse so astonishing. The XoA team only knows a world of war and death while at this point the O.G. X-Men barely have had any experience! Whatever happens -- this one counts!"

Black Panther: Intergalactic:

Also arriving this December is a new Black Panther limited series

Titled Black Panther: Intergalactic, the new four-issue series is being brought to life by writer Victor LaValle and artist Stafano Nesi.

As he begins the tough job of being the leader his kingdom needs, he is stolen away to a mysterious planet where he must fight for his life.

Shuri sets out on a mission to find him, but with the king MIA and the princess fully invested in saving him, will someone be able to take the throne?

The first of four issues of Black Panther: Intergalactic is set to debut on December 17th, with preorders available now.

Read More Marvel: