Epic December Comic Releases: Marvel Unveils "Ultimate Endgame" and Shares New Info on Six Other "Ultimate" Issues

Landing this December, Marvel Comics is inviting fans into 7 new adventures in their Ultimate line of comics, including the debut of Ultimate Endgame.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Comics’ Ultimate Universe is reaching a major conflict this December with the release of Ultimate Endgame as well as the exciting debut of other issues in Ultimate comics lineup.

Ultimate Endgame, written by Deniz Camp and illustrated by Jonas Scharf and Terry Dodson, will deliver epic action and resolution to the two year journey since Jonathan Hickman's Ultimate Invasion.

, written by Deniz Camp and illustrated by Jonas Scharf and Terry Dodson, will deliver epic action and resolution to the two year journey since Jonathan Hickman’s . As The Maker, creator of the Ultimate Universe, returns to reverse the hope and freedom brought by some of Marvel’s biggest heroes, a fate determining fight will see these heroes face off against The Maker and his unstoppable allies.

Ultimate Endgame #1 will also mark the debut of Marvel’s first-ever blind bag program!

The True Believer Blind Bags will allow fans a chance to purchase the issue in a special sealed bag, revealing one of the issue's variant covers.

Some variant covers will only be available in these bags, including ones that will not be revealed prior to the release.

Ultimate Endgame #1 is set to debut on December 31st.

Marvel also revealed new story details and covers for six other Ultimate series comics coming this December.

Let's take a look!

Ultimate Universe: Two Years In #1 (12/3)

Written by Deniz Camp and Alex Paknadel

Art by Superstars from Across the Marvel Universe

Cover by Ryan Stegman

As the Ultimate Guardians prepare for The Makers return, they have been traveling the time and space to recruit an unstoppable team. The new issue will see new characters, including Ultimate Daredevil.

Ultimate X-Men #22 (12/3)

Written by Peach Momoko

Art and Cover by Peach Momoko

The X-Men will face their ultimate challenge, as Kageyama has proclaimed death to Hisako. It's the final showdown between armor and the shadow king.

Ultimate Black Panther #23 (12/10)

Written by Bryan Hill

Art and Cover by Stefano Caselli

Erik Killmonger is coming for Black Panther's throne, Vodu-Khan continues to look for Storm, and more information about the Child of Light prophecy will come to light.

Ultimate Wolverine #12 (12/10)

Written by Chris Condon

Art and Cover by Alessandro Cappuccio

Wolverine is out for vengeance after last issue's devastation, and he’s going in hot. Will he succeed at single handedly taking on the Eurasian Republic in this graphic and epic issue?

Ultimate Spider-Man #24 (12/24)

Written by Jonathan Hickman

Art and Cover by Marco Checchetto

All that we know is this is the last time you’ll see Spider-Man and his Ultimate friends.

Ultimates #19 (12/31)

Written by Deniz Camp

Art by Juan Frigeri

Cover by Dike Ruan

As The Maker returns, Wasp, who's been a double agent for The Maker’s Council to protect her family, will need to atone for her treason.

Black Panther: Intergalactic:

Also arriving this December is a new Black Panther limited series Imperial .

. Titled Black Panther: Intergalactic , the new four-issue series is being brought to life by writer Victor LaValle and artist Stafano Nesi.

, the new four-issue series is being brought to life by writer Victor LaValle and artist Stafano Nesi. As he begins the tough job of being the leader his kingdom needs, he is stolen away to a mysterious planet where he must fight for his life.

Shuri sets out on a mission to find him, but with the king MIA and the princess fully invested in saving him, will someone be able to take the throne?

The first of four issues of Black Panther: Intergalactic is set to debut on December 17th, with preorders available now.

