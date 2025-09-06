Set Sail with Superheroes: Marvel Brings Colorful Adventure to the High Seas with Disney Cruise Line

A large cast of Marvel favorites are featured on the cover for this new comic book coming to the Singapore-based Disney Adventure.

The Avengers are assembling over the seven seas, as Disney Cruise Line has revealed the full color cover for a special Marvel Comic that will be available exclusively aboard the new Disney Adventure.

What’s Happening:

Disney Cruise Line has shared an updated look at the cover for Amazing Adventures, an all-original, 32-page comic book exclusively for guests of the Disney Adventure.

While a black and white version of the cover art by Leinil Francis Yu was previously shared

In Amazing Adventures, Tony Stark is hosting a tech showcase on the Disney Adventure to celebrate his new Arc Reactor-powered Ironcycle. But Doc Ock has other plans and sabotages a Molecular Duplication Device. It’s up to the Super Heroes on board to save the day! ​

On the cover, you’ll find a number of legendary Marvel heroes, from Black Widow Ms. Marvel

Pencil work has been done by Ron Lim, who is best known for the Infinity Gauntlet series, Thanos Quest and Silver Surfer Rebirth.

This first-issue comic, written by Alyssa Wong, can only be obtained by sailing on the Disney Adventure during its first year of sailing.

More on the Disney Adventure:

One of two new Disney Cruise Line ships debuting later this year, the Disney Adventure will set sail from Singapore on December 15th, 2025, on three and four-night sailings, with only magical days at sea.

The Disney Adventure, originally acquired

Duffy and Friends will make their Disney Cruise Line debut

Speaking of stores, the Disney Adventure will feature a record number of merchandise locations, including the first World of Disney store at sea

Perhaps most exciting of all are the Marvel-themed attractions set to debut, including Disney Cruise Line’s first-ever roller coaster, the Iron Man-inspired Ironcycle Test Run

