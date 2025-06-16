Epic Disney Adventure-Exclusive Marvel Comic Cover Revealed
A large cast of Marvel favorites are featured on the cover for this new comic book coming to Disney's Singapore-based ship.
Get ready for an epic new story sailing the high seas! Disney Cruise Line and Marvel Comics revealed the cover for the first issue of Amazing Adventures.
What’s Happening:
- Disney has revealed the cover forAmazing Adventures, an all-original, 32-page comic book exclusively for guests of the Disney Adventure.
- The cover includes:
- Captain America (Sam Wilson)
- Captain Marvel
- Iron Man
- Thor
- Spider-Man
- Black Panther
- Dr. Strange
- Groot
- Ant-Man (as Giant-Man)
- Wasp
- Deadpool
- Ms. Marvel
- This first-issue comic can only be obtained by sailing on the Disney Adventure.
- Marvel has assembled a team of industry titans to create the exclusive Amazing Adventures comic.
- Writer: Award-winning Alyssa Wong
- Artist: Legendary Leinil Francis Yu
- Editor-in-Chief: Acclaimed C.B. Cebulski
- The comic is one of many unique experiences debuting on the new Disney Adventure ship.
- The Adventure is the eighth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet and the first to be based in Singapore.
- The ship is designed to immerse guests in the worlds of Disney, Pixar, and Marvel through themed areas, dining, and entertainment.
Other Marvel at Sea:
- The Disney Destiny features The Grand Hall with metalwork and architectural details authentically inspired by Wakandan aesthetics.
- The Disney Destiny is also the first Disney Cruise Line ship to feature a Marvel character as its signature stern sculpture. The whimsical design shows Spider-Man and his small Spider-Bots attempting to decorate the ship's filigree with their webs.
- In the Marvel Super Hero Academy on the newest ships, kids design a virtual supersuit using "nanotech" that materializes on a mannequin before they use it in a gesture-based training game.
- On the Disney Wish, Treasure, and Destiny, the "Worlds of Marvel" restaurant immerses diners in a cinematic adventure. Each table features an interactive "Quantum Core" that guests use to help Ant-Man, The Wasp, and other Avengers save the day during the "Avengers: Quantum Encounter" dinner show.
- On the Disney Dream, a new 2025 stage show, "Strange Academy: A Spellbinding Spectacular," will feature the fan-favorite witch Agatha Harkness alongside Doctor Strange and Wong.
