New Stern Characters Installed as Disney Adventure Nears Maiden Voyage Later This Year
And, they keep the idea that the characters a painting once again.
The Disney Adventure has reached its own Disney Cruise Line milestone, having the characters that will grace the ship’s stern installed ahead of its maiden voyage later this year.
What’s Happening:
- One of the newest ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Adventure, is still under construction getting ready for its grand debut later this year.
- As part of that process, the stern characters are being put into place on the ship. These characters are iconic and different to each ship, differentiating themselves from the others in the fleet. On the Disney Adventure, these characters are none other than Captain Mickey and Captain Minnie.
- A picture shared by the cruise line reveals their full sculpt, being moved into place.
- Originally announced earlier this year, the duo will sit on one side of the ship’s branding on the stern, appearing to paint the name of ship on the exterior - similar to the other ships in the fleet, though the upcoming Disney Destiny stern figure - Spider-Man with some Spider-Bots - is far more subtle in the characters painting idea, with only one Spider-Bot brandishing a paintbrush.
- The other ships feature:
- Goofy - Disney Magic
- Donald and the Nephews - Disney Wonder
- Sorcerer Mickey and Broomsticks - Disney Dream
- Dumbo and Timothy - Disney Fantasy
- Rapunzel - Disney Wish
- Captain Hook & Peter Pan - Disney Treasure
- Spider-Man & Spider-Bots - Disney Destiny (Debuting later this year)
- The Disney Adventure, originally acquired from the now defunct Genting corporation when this ship (formerly the Global Dream) was left partially complete, will be the largest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.
- It will feature several different “neighborhoods," each celebrating imagination, discovery, fantasy, and adventure through favorite stories from all of the arms of the Disney company - Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar, Marvel, and more.
- For more information about everything the ship will offer, be sure to check out our archive, here.
- The Disney Adventure will begin sailing on Dec. 15, 2025, on three- and four-night sailings, with only magical days at sea, homeporting in Singapore. For more information, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel, who can help with securing your voyage on the new ship.
