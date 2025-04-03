Disney Cruise Line Reveals Captain Minnie and Captain Mickey Will Be the Stern Characters of the Disney Adventure

Disney Cruise Line announced that Captain Minnie and Captain Mickey will be the stern characters of the Disney Adventure.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Cruise Line features a distinctive tradition on each ship, prominently displaying signature Disney characters on the stern.
  • In a historic milestone, Captain Mickey Mouse and Captain Minnie Mouse will grace the stern of the Disney Adventure, marking the first introduction of Disney Cruise vacations to Asia.
  • Additional sailing dates are now offered through September 2026. Book your dream vacation at disneycruise.com/bookyouradventure.

