Disney Cruise Line Kicks Off Earth Month with Video Focusing on Conservation Efforts at Newest Island Destination
Kicking off Earth Month, Disney Cruise Line is sharing more about the sustainability and conservation efforts taking place on their newest island destination, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.
What’s Happening:
- Perfect timing to celebrate Earth Month, Disney is sharing how their team had conservation and sustainability at the top of their mind long before work began on Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point in a new video.
- The destination, which can be experienced by those aboard select voyages on Disney Cruise Line, features an open-trestle pier with its own sustainable design, minimizing impact on coral reefs, as well as innovative wildlife conservation initiatives driven by a team of Bahamian Wildlife experts.
- Disney has had a long-standing commitment to protecting the natural beauty of The Bahamas, and it continues at this new island destination.
- Let’s hear from some of the team who keep conservation top of mind at Disney Lookout Cay in the video below, where they show that the core of Disney Lookout Cay is the idea that nature and storytelling go together to create an incredible experience for guests.
- Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, Disney Cruise Line’s newest destination on the island of Eleuthera, The Bahamas, is a one-of-a-kind retreat that surrounds guests in the spirit and culture of The Bahamas. With signature Disney entertainment, port adventures and nature trails, a water play area, and beautiful beaches for families and adults, a day at Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point offers something for everyone.
- Disney Cruise Line developed less than 16% of the site, leaving the overwhelming majority of land in its natural state. As shown in the video, the company focused on sustainable design and building, including elevated walkways and an innovative, open-trestle pier to prevent dredging. Disney has also committed to sending zero waste to landfill, and 90% of the destination’s energy demand will be from renewable sources.
- Disney’s team of Bahamian on-site conservation experts continues to implement a variety of ongoing conservation initiatives like coral restoration projects, bird tagging programs, native plant preservation and more.
