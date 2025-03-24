TV Review: “Magic of the Disney Treasure” Wonderfully Details the Loving Work That Went Into Creating Disney’s Newest Cruise Ship

A brand-new documentary from National Geographic takes Disney fans behind-the-scenes at the creation of the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet – the Disney Treasure. Magic of the Disney Treasure follows on from similar specials highlighting the creation of the Disney Wish and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

Of course, the theme of the Disney Treasure is adventure – which is a bit confusing seeing as there will soon be another ship called the Disney Adventure. Nonetheless, the special focuses on how cast members and Imagineers have instilled a sense of adventure into the many new things created for the ship. This includes a special focus on Disney Tale of Moana and The Haunted Mansion Parlor.

Every step along the way in the development of the first-ever Moana stage show is showcased, from concept to rehearsals in Toronto, to seeing the fully-realized show come to life aboard the Disney Treasure. Much is made of the cultural element of the show, with much of the scenic work and music being designed by contractors with cultural ties to the region in which Moana is set.

Cultural inspirations also played deeply into Plaza De Coco, which is also heavily highlighted in the special. Imagineers traveled to Mexico for inspiration for not only the decor of the restaurant, but also its food, which appropriately has quite the Mexican flair.

The highlight of the special for me was getting to see what went into creating The Haunted Mansion Parlor. This highly-detailed bar is themed around the classic Disney Parks attraction, and takes influence from many elements both included and never realized in the attraction. For example, the centerpiece aquarium inhabited by ghost fish was taken directly from an original concept sketch by Disney Legend Rolly Crump. We even get to see the beverage team showcasing some of their drink concepts for the bar, such as the wonderfully named Chilling Challenge.

It’s also impressive to see the construction of this massive ship at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany. This is viewed through the eyes of Captain Marco Nogara, who serves as the ship’s first-ever captain. We follow Nogara along through all stages of the ship’s creation, even through some intense simulations. This culminates in the ship’s arrival in New York for its christening, which is showcased alongside the arrival of the first guests in Port Canaveral.

Disney Cruise Line fans likely won’t learn much of anything new from Magic of the Disney Treasure, but it’s still a worthy watch for getting to see a backstage peek at what goes into creating these ships. When you’re aboard a Disney ship, everything runs smoothly and seamlessly – but it takes a lot to get to that point, and this special does a great job highlighting that.

Magic of the Disney Treasure premieres Friday, March 28th at 10/9c on National Geographic and will stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.