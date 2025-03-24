Disney Destiny Touches Water for First Time During “Float Up” Process
Another milestone has been reached in the construction of the newest Disney Cruise Line ship!
Last week, another exciting construction milestone was reached with Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Destiny.
What’s Happening:
- Construction on the Disney Destiny has reached another key milestone at the Meyer Werft Shipyard in Germany – touching water for the first time!
- The “float up" process begins by filling the building dock with water from the Ems River in order to lift the Disney Destiny from the floor of the chamber.
- The ship was then guided to another position in the hall, where the team will begin testing different systems onboard, including the main engines.
- In the coming months, the shipyard team will continue to focus on building out the legendary interior spaces coming to the Disney Destiny.
- The Disney Destiny will set sail on its maiden voyage from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on November 20th, 2025.
- For more information about the Disney Destiny and all the venues and experiences aboard, be sure to check out our Project Tracker page.
- If you’re interested in a voyage aboard the Disney Destiny or any other ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel who can assist with all your Disney Travel needs.
More on the Disney Destiny:
- Bow Art Completed as New Disney Destiny Gets Closer to Maiden Voyage Later This Year
- First Itineraries for New Disney Destiny Revealed Ahead of Early Booking Dates
- First Look at New Pirates of the Caribbean Themed Lounge Revealed While Disney Cruise Line Announces Maiden Voyage of Disney Destiny
- Disney Villains Take Over the AquaMouse with an All-New Show on the Disney Destiny
- Disney Destiny to Receive Its Own Haunted Mansion Parlor
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com