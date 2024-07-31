Disney Villains Take Over the AquaMouse with an All-New Show on the Disney Destiny

The upcoming Disney Destiny cruise ship will introduce a quirky new storyline filled with Disney Villains to AquaMouse, Disney Cruise Line’s signature attraction at sea.

What’s Happening:

The 760-foot-long water ride towering over the upper decks of the ship, AquaMouse, can also be found on the Disney Wish and the upcoming Disney Treasure.

Onboard the Disney Destiny, the AquaMouse will feature a new show exemplifying the signature silliness of Mickey Mouse animated shorts.

In “Sing a Silly Song,” Mickey and Minnie will lead guests on a seemingly ominous trek to the peak of Villain Mountain. When faced with some of the most fearsome villains of Disney Animation lore, the duo will employ a silly song — and a bit of pixie dust — to transform each chilling encounter into a wacky surprise. Guests will laugh and splash along as Queen of Hearts ( Alice in Wonderland ), Scar ( The Lion King ), Chernabog ( Fantasia ) and others find themselves in unconventionally hilarious situations.

"Sing a Silly Song" will be one of four shows available on AquaMouse aboard the Disney Destiny, all complete with music, lighting, special effects and splashtacular surprises.

The attraction will feature an original soundtrack written exclusively for Disney Cruise Line by Emmy award-winning composer Christopher Willis and lyricist Elyse Willis.

