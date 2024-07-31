Disney Villains Take Over the AquaMouse with an All-New Show on the Disney Destiny

The upcoming Disney Destiny cruise ship will introduce a quirky new storyline filled with Disney Villains to AquaMouse, Disney Cruise Line’s signature attraction at sea.

  • The 760-foot-long water ride towering over the upper decks of the ship, AquaMouse, can also be found on the Disney Wish and the upcoming Disney Treasure.
  • Onboard the Disney Destiny, the AquaMouse will feature a new show exemplifying the signature silliness of Mickey Mouse animated shorts.
  • In “Sing a Silly Song,” Mickey and Minnie will lead guests on a seemingly ominous trek to the peak of Villain Mountain. When faced with some of the most fearsome villains of Disney Animation lore, the duo will employ a silly song — and a bit of pixie dust — to transform each chilling encounter into a wacky surprise. Guests will laugh and splash along as Queen of Hearts (Alice in Wonderland), Scar (The Lion King), Chernabog (Fantasia) and others find themselves in unconventionally hilarious situations.
  • “Sing a Silly Song” will be one of four shows available on AquaMouse aboard the Disney Destiny, all complete with music, lighting, special effects and splashtacular surprises.
  • The attraction will feature an original soundtrack written exclusively for Disney Cruise Line by Emmy award-winning composer Christopher Willis and lyricist Elyse Willis.

