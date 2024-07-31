Disney Destiny to Receive Its Own Haunted Mansion Parlor

After premiering on the Disney Treasure, the highly-anticipated Haunted Mansion Parlor will also be coming to the Disney Destiny!

What’s Happening:

Foolish mortals will be welcomed to sip spirited craft cocktails among the 999 happy haunts of Disney Parks lore at the Haunted Mansion Parlor.

Reminiscent of a first-class drawing room from the classic cruise liners of the golden age, this experience — which will first debut aboard the Disney Treasure in December 2024 — will invoke inspiration from the original theme park attraction with a nautical twist exclusive to Disney Cruise Line

The venue will follow the nostalgic art style of the 1969 Disney Parks classic, blending humor with Disney’s distinct brand of spooky storytelling.

Legendary characters from Haunted Mansion attractions around the world will come out to socialize in mysterious ways throughout the experience, along with a few new seafaring arrivals and an original storyline focused on a ship captain.

A custom musical arrangement inspired by the attraction’s original score will set the stage for an ever-escalating anthology of illusions that immerses guests into the next chapter of Haunted Mansion lore.

At the Haunted Mansion Parlor, grim grinning guests will sample a selection of ghostly cocktails that capture the spirit of the story, and an exclusive array of haunted homewares and spooky souvenirs inspired by the bar will materialize in shopping venues aboard the ship.

