First Itineraries For New Disney Destiny Revealed Ahead Of Early Booking Dates

Disney Cruise Line fans eagerly awaiting the new heroes & villains-themed ship, Disney Destiny, only have a few more days before they can book the recently revealed new itineraries.

What’s Happening:

The official Disney Cruise Line website

The Disney Destiny, sister to the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure, will have a first-of-its-kind design theme, Heroes and Villains, drawing on the legacies of beloved Disney stories, characters and theme park attractions.

The big booking once this window opens will be for the Maiden Voyage of the Disney Destiny, which takes place on November 20th, 2025 from Fort Lauderdale, Florida and venturing to both of Disney’s island destinations – their private island Disney Castaway Cay, as well as the new Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

From there, there are 40 other cruises that will be available to book as part of the inaugural season of the Disney Destiny: 4 Night Bahamian Cruise with stops at Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point and Disney Castaway Cay 4 Night Bahamian Cruise with stops at Nassau, Bahamas and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point 4 Night Bahamian Cruise stopping only at Disney Castaway Cay 5 Night Western Caribbean Cruise stopping at Cozumel, Mexico and Disney Castaway Cay 5 Night Bahamian Cruise stopping at Nassau, Bahamas and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point 5 Night Bahamian Cruise stopping at Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

Bookings for the Disney Destiny will open for Castaway Club members as early as September 6th.

General public bookings for the new ship will open on September 12th, 2024.

As avid Disney Cruise Line passengers know, your Castaway Club Status grants you early access to bookings. For the Disney Destiny Maiden Voyage and Inaugural Season Itineraries, booking will open to members on the following dates: September 6th – Pearl Castaway Club Members September 9th – Platinum Castaway Club Members September 10th – Gold Castaway Club Members September 11th – Silver Castaway Club Members September 12th – All Guests

It should also be noted that Golden Oak Members and Club 33 Members can book by phone only on September 9th, with phone-only booking opening on September 11th for Disney Vacation Club Members and Adventures by Disney Adventure Insiders.

If you’d like to book a voyage aboard the Disney Destiny or any other ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel