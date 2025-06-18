Disney Adventure Set To Debut First World of Disney Location At Sea as Part of Onboard Retail Experiences

There will be several firsts with the new stores onboard.

As we get closer to the debut of the new Disney Adventure, setting sail for Disney Cruise Line starting in December, we are getting a bit more information about what to expect with retail locations on board.

What’s Happening:

We’ve already known a bit about the retail experiences coming to the new Disney Adventure, the massive new ship from Disney Cruise Line that is set to go on its maiden voyage in December.

For the first time aboard a Disney Cruise Line ship, we will see a branded World of Disney location, as well as the previously-known Duffy merchandise location,

Similar to land-based World of Disney locations, World of Disney aboard the Disney Adventure will feature an array of official Disney and Disney Cruise Line merchandise showcasing your favorite Disney, Pixar and Marvel

The World of Disney location (pictured at the top of the page) will also feature familiar nautical favorites, many with never-before-seen designs inspired by the rich natural beauty and cultural icons of Southeast Asia.

Elsewhere on the ship, the National Geographic Store will open its doors at sea, offering a line of exclusive co-branded merchandise. Made with quality and designed with iconic imagery, these official National Geographic and co-branded Disney Cruise Line merchandise items include shirts, hats, bags, and more.

And, we’ve been reminded about the store perfect for Duffy and Friends fans, as the Disney Adventure will be home to the first-ever dedicated Duffy and Friends Shop. Fans can expect exclusive merchandise that showcases Duffy and all his friends in nautical-themed outfits, and more, making this store a must-stop for Duffy fans.

Concierge guests will have exclusive access to two boutiques just for them - Palace Treasures and 3 Wishes. Palace Treasures will feature luxury goods and fine jewelry, and 3 Wishes will be a boutique with unique apparel, souvenirs, and collectibles.

Popular retail venues from across the Disney Cruise Line fleet will also be onboard, including Diamonds & Wishes and Treasures Untold. These shops will continue to offer a mix of luxury items, limited-edition collectibles, and high-end accessories.

A Sea of Choices:

Throwing some thoughts out there - the first branded World of Disney location on a Disney Ship implies a certain level of size that we’ve come to know at the Disney Parks worldwide. It’s a great choice for this massive ship, and it sounds like it will likely be the central merchandise location while aboard - similar to Mickey’s Mainsail on the other ships.

That said, World of Disney Too seems like a strange choice, unless its a direct extension of the other location, though it sounds like it will offer different merchandise. This is based solely on Disney’s Castaway Cay - which has Cookies BBQ and Cookie’s Too - offering the same food in different and more convenient locations to either side of the main family beach on the island.

We LOVE the idea of a National Geographic-branded retail location on board, but personally think that it’s a strange choice for the Disney Adventure. This would make total sense aboard the Disney Wonder, which makes annual trips to Alaska - or any ship that goes to more exotic and adventurous locations. The Disney Adventure, for the first five years anyway, is relegated to sailing out of Singapore and floating in the ocean before returning back to where it started a few days prior, not really offering anything other than days at sea.