Get A Glimpse of New Duffy Merchandise Coming to Disney Cruise Line's Disney Adventure
As we get closer to the maiden voyages of the new Disney Adventure, we’re getting a quick glimpse at some of the new Duffy-based merchandise that guests will find onboard that, appropriate since the character will have a significant presence on the new ship.
What’s Happening:
- We are getting an early glimpse at some of the new merchandise featuring the ever-popular Duffy and his friends that guests will find onboard the new Disney Adventure when it sets sail later this year.
- For those who don’t know, Duffy - a merchandising blitz that started at Walt Disney World in 2002 as “Duffy - The Disney Bear" really took off overseas at Tokyo DisneySea, as his story evolved becoming a gift that Minnie made for Mickey to keep him company on his long sea voyages and later travels. As the story continued to evolve, we discovered that Duffy (named for the duffel bag that he was stored in on Mickey’s travels) and Mickey have visited exciting places together, meeting his new friends along the way - each with a backstory all their own.
- In the merchandise sneak peek, we’re seeing several items that keep the spirit and charm of the characters, including a plush that doubles as a neck pillow, or a cardigan with patches of the characters. Both of which surely provide great comfort, just like Duffy and all his friends.
- The merchandise isn’t the only presence of Duffy and friends that guests will discover aboard the new Disney Adventure.
- In a first for a Disney Cruise Line ship, Duffy and Friends will be featured in a new stage show on the Disney Adventure - “Duffy and the Friend Ship."
- In the new show, Duffy and friends will bring guests on musical adventure with new original songs, guided by the seagull, Tippy Blue.
- Guests will also be able to meet and take photos with Duffy and Friends on board, and will likely find the merchandise above at the new Duffy and Friends Shop.
- It’s at this location that guests can also find and purchase the Duffy and Friends Discovery Quest, which will allow guests to follow clues and help Duffy and his friends find missing items throughout the massive Disney Adventure. Once the items are found, guests can return to the shipboard shop to receive a special commemorative gift.
Duffy’s Singapore Adventure:
- Duffy and Friends have a presence along all the other Disney-owned IP on the massive new ship coming to the Disney Cruise Line.
- Comparable to the massive mega ships of other cruise lines, the Disney Adventure will feature numerous districts, restaurants, shows, and even attractions at sea - all themed and branded to characters and stories from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel, and more.
- Considering that the massive ship is set to be based out of Singapore when it initially sets sail, and Duffy’s massive popularity at the overseas parks, it comes as no surprise that this family of characters will be featured significantly onboard.
- Early on, Duffy was brought to Aunt Peg's Village Store at Tokyo DisneySea, where Imagineers added that story for him to make sense with the location. Duffy was sold exclusively in this location from 2005-2008, often selling out. Today, Duffy can be seen at Tokyo Disney Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland, Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, in Hawai'i, a special cavalcade for Disneyland’s 70th anniversary celebration, and starting later this year, the Disney Adventure.
