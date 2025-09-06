Lost in Space: T’Challa Fights for His Throne in Marvel Comics "Black Panther: Intergalactic"

Will he return to Wakanda before someone or something else takes his place?

Marvel Comics is taking fans on an epic adventure as T’Challa fights his way back to his rightful place on the Wakandan throne in a new Black Panther limited series.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Comics has expanded their cosmic storytelling after the success of their four issue limited series Imperial, sparking out-of-this-world stories with the debut of series Planet She-Hulk and Nova: Centurion.

, sparking out-of-this-world stories with the debut of series and . And, now, Black Panther is going on an intergalactic adventure in a new four-issue series titled Black Panther: Intergalactic .

. Written by Victor LaValle and illustrated by Stafano Nesi, T’Challa is working hard to keep his kingdom united, both on Earth and off.

Black Panther: Intergalactic kicks off after the events of Imperial War: Black Panther.

kicks off after the events of . The one-shot saw T’Challa restore his kingdom’s honor after they were framed for a series of assassinations that started a major, inter-planatary conflict.

Still diving into the deadly deeds that nearly destroy Wakanda’s reputation, there is someone or something determined to keep him from returning to his place as king.

As he begins the tough job of being the leader his kingdom needs, he is stolen away to a mysterious planet where he must fight for his life.

Shuri sets out on a mission to find him, but with the king MIA and the princess fully invested in saving him, will someone be able to take the throne?

The first of four issues of Black Panther: Intergalactic is set to debut on December 17th, with preorders available now.

is set to debut on December 17th, with preorders available now. Check out the CAFU created cover for the first issue below.

What They’re Saying:

Victor LaValle, Writer: "When Jonathan Hickman invited me to work on the Black Panther Imperial one-shot, I jumped because it might be my only chance to write T'Challa. But then I got Black Panther: Intergalactic, and I am here for it. T'Challa has had some hard times, real lows; he's learned from being down, and now he's ready to come up. Become a king again? Maybe. Or maybe even something more."

"When Jonathan Hickman invited me to work on the Black Panther Imperial one-shot, I jumped because it might be my only chance to write T'Challa. But then I got , and I am here for it. T'Challa has had some hard times, real lows; he's learned from being down, and now he's ready to come up. Become a king again? Maybe. Or maybe even something more." Stefano Nesi, Artist: “I'm so glad to be part of this project and to work with Marvel again. Taking on Black Panther's adventures in space is an exciting new challenge. I'm usually more into urban heroes, so jumping into the cosmos felt like the perfect change. I love the character, and Victor's writing brings a powerful and interesting take to T'Challa that I can’t wait to bring to life."

Delicious Comic Book Recipes and Adventure:

At the end of August, Marvel Comics unveiled a new superhero super food adventure called Meals to Astonish #1 .

The one-shot comic includes the beloved T.E.S.T. Kitchen Infinity Comic, written by Michelin Star Chef Paul Eschbach and illustrated by E.J. Su, with all-new food-filled adventures by writer Steve Orlando, artist Ken Niimura, and more!

, written by Michelin Star Chef Paul Eschbach and illustrated by E.J. Su, with all-new food-filled adventures by writer Steve Orlando, artist Ken Niimura, and more! Beyond the epic foodie adventures, the issue will also include real recipes created for the comic by Eschbach.

You’ll be able to pick up Meals to Astonish on December 3rd.

