"The Art of Star Wars: A New Hope - The Manga" Launches Kickstarter Campaign with Exclusive Editions

First announced back at Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan this past April, Dark Horse Comics’ The Art of Star Wars: A New Hope - The Manga is steadily approaching its release date in the summer of 2026. And now Dark Horse and Lucasfilm Publishing have launched a Kickstarter campaign wherein fans can get their hands on some exclusive editions of the highly anticipated book.

What’s happening:

Today Dark Horse Comics and Lucasfilm Publishing launched a Kickstarter campaign for The Art of Star Wars: A New Hope - The Manga book, which collects artwork from the beloved manga adaptation of the original Star Wars film by Hisao Tamaki and Adam Warren.

Despite having launched less than 12 hours ago, the Kickstarter campaign is already fully funded, with several early bird offerings disappearing very quickly. But you still have 30 days to back the project

The Kickstarter-exclusive releases offer unique content like “variant covers, deluxe packaging, oversized formats, signed editions, and other collector-focused features that won’t be available in stores."

The Masterpiece Edition (pictured below) will never be produced for retail, and is considered a large-format, premium release with the dimensions of 15.05 inches by 10.85 inches. It is presented in the original Japanese right-to-left reading order, and a third volume included with the set “serves as a translation companion to be enjoyed alongside the artwork."

As noted above, there are numerous variants of both editions available through the Kickstarter campaign

A Tamaki Art Print Set (pictured below) and Tamaki Art Triptych Folio are also both available via the campaign.

What they’re saying:

Dark Horse President Mike Richardson: “This is Star Wars like you’ve never seen it. We’re sharing Hisao Tamaki’s legendary manga with fans in an edition that not only showcases the art, but also offers an unprecedented glimpse into the creative process behind it. The deluxe Kickstarter-exclusives offer fans an opportunity to revisit the classic adventure through new eyes and in a fresh voice."

More from Lucasfilm Publishing: