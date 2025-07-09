"The Art of Star Wars: Andor" Coffee-Table Book Now Available for Pre-Order from Abrams

You can own a collection of concept art and designs from Lucasfilm's acclaimed series.

First announced at Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025 back in April, Abrams Books has now made The Art of Star Wars: Andor coffee-table book available for pre-order. See further details below.

What’s happening:

Abrams Books has made its upcoming hardcover tome The Art of Star Wars: Andor available for pre-order on its official website, after having first announced it at Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan.

available for pre-order on its official website, after having first announced it at Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan. The Art of Star Wars: Andor is written by Lucasfilm’s Phil Szostak ( The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian ) and will celebrate the legacy of all 24 episodes of Lucasfilm’s acclaimed live-action series Andor: A Star Wars Story , as it was titled for its second season on Disney+.

is written by Lucasfilm’s Phil Szostak ( ) and will celebrate the legacy of all 24 episodes of Lucasfilm’s acclaimed live-action series , as it was titled for its second season on Disney+. The book won’t be released until Tuesday, May 19th, 2026, but is available for pre-order

What they’re saying:

Author Phil Szostak: “Pre-order your copy of Abrams’ Books’ The Art of Star Wars: Andor (The Complete Series) today! Featuring artwork from all 24 episodes, plus extensive interviews with creator Tony Gilroy, star Diego Luna, production designer Luke Hull, costume designer Michael Wilkinson, creature supervisor Neal Scanlan, set decorator Rebecca Alleway, prop masters Martyn Doust and Ben Wilkinson, lead graphic designer Dominic Sikking, ILM visual effects supervisor Mohen Leo, producer TJ Falls, and many more!"

“Pre-order your copy of Abrams’ Books’ The Art of Star Wars: Andor (The Complete Series) today! Featuring artwork from all 24 episodes, plus extensive interviews with creator Tony Gilroy, star Diego Luna, production designer Luke Hull, costume designer Michael Wilkinson, creature supervisor Neal Scanlan, set decorator Rebecca Alleway, prop masters Martyn Doust and Ben Wilkinson, lead graphic designer Dominic Sikking, ILM visual effects supervisor Mohen Leo, producer TJ Falls, and many more!" Official Abrams synopsis: “The official behind-the-scenes companion to the Emmy, WGA, SAG, Golden Globe, and BAFTA–Award nominated Disney+ series. The Art of Star Wars: Andor (The Complete Series) gives readers an exclusive inside look at the production art, visual development, concept art, creature designs and FX, graphics, props, and more that went into creating the Tony Gilroy helmed Disney+ series."

More from Lucasfilm Publishing: