Everything We Learned from Lucasfilm Publishing's "Stories from a Galaxy Far, Far Away" Panel at Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan

This afternoon in Japan, Lucasfilm Publishing hosted its “Stories from A Galaxy Far, Far Away" panel at Star Wars Celebration 2025. Below we’ve rounded up all the big announcements about Star Wars and Lucasfilm-related books coming out of this presentation.

First up, we learned more about the Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures - The Battle of Eriadu one-shot from Dark Horse Comics, which is written by Alyssa Wong and will be released on Wednesday, April 30th.

Lucasfilm Publishing’s official synopsis for The High Republic Adventures - The Battle of Eriadu is as follows: “Two estranged friends find themselves on opposing sides of the Battle of Eriadu. Jedi Padawan Gavi fights for light and life, while Driggit Parse sits at the right hand of the villainous Warden. When the two finally meet again after Driggit’s betrayal, it’s on the front lines. Can their old friendship be salvaged amidst a war?" Check out some sample pages from the comic below.

Next up, we’ve got the highly anticipated Star Wars: The High Republic - Trials of the Jedi, which is the final adult-targeted novel (written by author Charles Soule) in Lucasfilm Publishing’s ambitious multi-platform initiative, due out on Tuesday, June 17th from Random House Worlds.

“For too long, the light has been threatened by Marchion Ro, a sinister despot who will stop at nothing in his quest for power. The conflict with Ro and his marauding Nihil forces has left scars across the galaxy and held the Republic hostage. Countless lives have been lost, beacons of hope have fallen, and the collective courage and resolve of the Republic have been tested like never before. Through it all the Jedi Order has endured, an unwavering candle against the encroaching darkness. But the Jedi have yet to solve the mystery of the Nameless creatures who feed on the Force. Ro has loosed them upon the galaxy, striking fear into the heart of even the most stalwart Jedi. And yet with every life saved and world freed from Nihil control, the all-consuming blight, which devours everything wherever it appears, threatens to wipe it all away."

“Everything now depends on nine brave Jedi, led by Avar Kriss and Elzar Mann, who embark on a treacherous journey to the Nameless homeworld. Their quest: to finally solve the mystery of the Nameless and their connection to the Force, and to stop the blight before its damage becomes irreversible. But a final confrontation with Marchion Ro awaits. Ro, who is willing to sacrifice everything he’s achieved to secure a final victory against the Jedi and carve his name into the very stars for all time. Nothing less than the fate of everything, perhaps even the Force itself, is at stake." Below take a look at the “Luminous Nine" concept art by Minji Yoon, which includes the Jedi (or former Jedi) characters of Azlin Rell, Bell Zettifar, Reath Silas, Torban Buck, Avar Kriss, Elzar Mann, Burryaga, Ty Yorrick, and Terec.

Then we got the announcement and cover reveal of Star Wars: The High Republic - Fear of the Jedi: The Finale #1 - Beacon" coming from Marvel Comics on July 30th, written by Cavan Scott with art by Marika Cresta. Two covers by artists Phil Noto and Ario Anindito are viewable below.

Star Wars: The Acolyte - Crystal Crown by Tessa Gratton will serve as a prequel novel to Lucasfilm’s live-action Disney+ series on July 29th, and we got a look at its final cover. Here’s Lucasfilm Publishing’s official synopsis: “While their Jedi Masters clean up a political mess left behind by one of their own, Jedi Padawan Jecki and her least favorite fellow Padawan Yord are drawn into a planet-wide coming-of-age ritual as featured guests. But when things unexpectedly turn deadly, Jecki and Yord will have to use all of their abilities and work together to keep each other—and their new friends—safe."

Next up, author Phil Szostak will be penning The Art of Star Wars: Andor (The Complete Series), which will be released in March of 2026 by Abrams Books. It promises to take fans “behind the scenes of the critically acclaimed Disney+ Star Wars series set in the early days of the Rebellion and following Rogue One's Cassian Andor as he grows from thief to rebel spy. Interviews conducted by The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian author and Lucasfilm creative art manager Phil Szostak with Academy Award-nominated showrunner/head writer Tony Gilroy, Lucasfilm art department ‘visualists,’ and key crew and creatives will give an in depth look at every facet of the creative process that brought this unique Star Wars story to the screen. With hundreds of stunning ship and vehicle designs, character studies, weapons, gadgets, storyboards, and so much more this book is the ultimate visual companion to Andor."

Then we’ve got the announcement of Industrial Light & Magic: 50 Years of Innovation by Ian Failes, to be released on November 4th of this year, also from Abrams. Lucasfilm Publishing describes this coffee-table book as “the official decade-by-decade visual retrospective of the legendary visual effects house. Founded by Star Wars creator George Lucas in 1975, ILM has won 16 Academy Awards in Best Visual Effects and pushed the boundaries of what can be visually realized on the big screen. Breaking down ILM’s evolution in visual effects decade-by-decade, 50 Years of Innovation features stunning visuals and analysis of the creative and technical processes from concept to execution, and highlights 50 of their key projects that have helped shape the visual effects industry. Concluding with a look at both the future of ILM and the visual effects industry at large, the key creative forces at ILM speculate about what the next 50 years may have in store for the innovators that transformed movies forever."

Getting back to the world of comic books, Dark Horse Comics will be releasing the four-issue miniseries Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories - Codebreaker by writer Ethan Sacks beginning just next week on April 23rd. “Poe Dameron, ace Resistance pilot, and his droid companion BB-8 are sent to investigate a piece of First Order tech used to decode Resistance messages. Standing between them and their objective is an infamous TIE fighter pilot. Can Poe out-fly his enemy, or will the mission go down in flames before it begins?" Take a look at the miniseries’ four attractive-looking covers below.

Lucasfilm Publishing has also released four fun preview pages from Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories - Codebreaker, with art by Marc Yarza.

Star Wars: Legacy of Vader by Charles Soule will also be continuing into the summer from Marvel Comics, and we got a look at the covers for issues #6, 7, and 8.

We also got a look at concept art for a new character called Tava Ren, who serves as a brand-new female leader of the Knights of Ren and will face off against Kylo Ren in the pages of Legacy of Vader.

Another ongoing Marvel Comics title set in A Galaxy Far, Far Away is Star Wars: Jedi Knights by Marc Guggenheim. During the panel we got a first look at the main and variant covers for issue #8 (due out in October), all of which feature the character of Jedi Master Kelleran Beq, who was played on-screen by actor Ahmed Best in The Mandalorian.

The Art of Star Wars: The Acolyte by Kristin Baver is due out on October 7th from Abrams.

They showed some of the interior spreads depicting the character of Qimir / The Stranger from the book, though we did get a sneak peek at some of this art during actor Manny Jacinto’s Q&A at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event last August. The Art of Star Wars: The Acolyte will show off “the production art, character, and vehicle designs, planets, storyboards, and other breathtaking work created during the production of the Disney+ series."

And, along the same lines, we’ll also be getting Star Wars: The Acolyte Visual Guide from DK on June 17th. “This visual guide reveals all of the key characters, locations, vehicles, and technology from the Disney+

series and is written by Star Wars insider Pablo Hidalgo."

The Lucasfilm Publishing crew shared six different page spreads from Star Wars: The Acolyte Visual Guide.

Lastly, some preview images were shown from the upcoming Star Wars Insider short story, The High Republic: Tales from the Occlusion Zone.

Stay tuned right here to Laughing Place for more news coming out of Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan

