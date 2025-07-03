"Star Wars: The High Republic" Chronological Reader's Guide Is Now Complete at the Official Star Wars Website

After four and a half years’s worth of releases in the world of novels, manga, virtual-reality games, and other media– and with just a couple more comic books left to come out later this month– Lucasfilm Publishing’s beyond-ambitious multi-platform initiative Star Wars: The High Republic is just about wrapped up. And with that milestone comes the completion of the official Star Wars website’s Star Wars: The High Republic Chronological Reader’s Guide.

What’s happening:

Star Wars: The High Republic first launched in January of 2021 and is wrapping up this summer with author Charles Soule’s novel Trials of the Jedi , Daniel Jose Older’s Dark Horse Comics series The High Republic Adventures, and Marvel Comics’ Star Wars: The High Republic - The Finale: The Beacon by writer Cavan Scott.

’s nearly half-decade history, in chronological reading order. But even though (SPOILER ALERT) the Nihil and their leader Marchion Ro have been defeated, Lucasfilm Publishing and The High Republic authors have hinted multiple times that there may be more on the way from this era in the Star Wars timeline, set hundreds of years prior to the events of the movies.

What they’re saying:

Cavan Scott: “Just posted: The complete STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC chronological reading guide. 25 novels, 139 comic book issues, 22 short stories, six original manga graphic novels, and five audio originals. All in four years."

“Just posted: The complete STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC chronological reading guide. 25 novels, 139 comic book issues, 22 short stories, six original manga graphic novels, and five audio originals. All in four years." StarWars.com: “In Star Wars: The High Republic, enter a new era of Star Wars storytelling featuring the Jedi Order in its prime. Set centuries prior to the events of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, the multi-platform publishing initiative includes a variety of books and comics for all ages. But where to start on your journey? StarWars.com is here to help! If you're new to The High Republic or looking to fill in some gaps to your collection, we've compiled a complete chronological guide to the stories in the initiative. But The High Republic can also be read in release order or by format."

