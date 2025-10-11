NYCC 2025: "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" Season 2 Coming to Disney+ Fall 2026
Spider-Man swings into a brand-new season on Disney+ later next year.
Fresh from NYCC 2025, Marvel Animation officially announces Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2!
What’s Happening:
- Just announced at NYCC, Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 will swing onto Disney+ in Fall 2026, promising more thrilling web-slinging adventures.
- At the Up Next From Marvel Television and Marvel Animation panel, Marvel Animation unveiled a trailer for Season 2, teasing exciting encounters with symbiotes and a special appearance by Daredevil.
- While the trailer has only been shown at the panel, anticipation is already building as fans look forward to the public premiere.
About Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man:
- The series centers on Peter Parker and his personal life, exploring his relationships with friends, family, and fellow heroes, while also exploring his growth as Spider-Man.
- The show blends classic Spider-Man storytelling with modern animation, delivering fast-paced action, humor, and character-driven drama.
- True to Spider-Man’s legacy, the show features iconic villains like the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, and Venom, as well as new threats created for the animated world.
- The series streams exclusively on Disney+, giving fans access to high-quality animation and Marvel storytelling in one place.
More NYCC 2025 News:
