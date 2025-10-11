NYCC 2025: "Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" Season 2 Coming to Disney+ Fall 2026

Spider-Man swings into a brand-new season on Disney+ later next year.

Fresh from NYCC 2025, Marvel Animation officially announces Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2!

What’s Happening:

  • Just announced at NYCC, Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 2 will swing onto Disney+ in Fall 2026, promising more thrilling web-slinging adventures.
  • At the Up Next From Marvel Television and Marvel Animation panel, Marvel Animation unveiled a trailer for Season 2, teasing exciting encounters with symbiotes and a special appearance by Daredevil.

  • While the trailer has only been shown at the panel, anticipation is already building as fans look forward to the public premiere.

About Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man:

  • The series centers on Peter Parker and his personal life, exploring his relationships with friends, family, and fellow heroes, while also exploring his growth as Spider-Man.
  • The show blends classic Spider-Man storytelling with modern animation, delivering fast-paced action, humor, and character-driven drama.
  • True to Spider-Man’s legacy, the show features iconic villains like the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, and Venom, as well as new threats created for the animated world.
  • The series streams exclusively on Disney+, giving fans access to high-quality animation and Marvel storytelling in one place.

More NYCC 2025 News:

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now

   

 