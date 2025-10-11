NYCC 2025: "The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" Coffee-Table Book Announced by Lucasfilm Publishing

In addition to the other announcements made by Lucasfilm Publishing during its panel at New York Comic Con 2025 today, the company has also revealed an exciting new Abrams coffee-table book coming next spring entitled The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

What’s happening:

The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu coffee-table book has been announced by Abrams Books during the Lucasfilm Publishing panel at New York Comic Con 2025.

coffee-table book has been announced by Abrams Books during the Lucasfilm Publishing panel at New York Comic Con 2025. This book will be released on Tuesday, April 28th, 2026– almost a full month before Lucasfilm’s new movie The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters on May 22nd.

hits theaters on May 22nd. In addition to art from the movie, The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu will also cover season 3 of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian and moments from The Book of Boba Fett. The Mandalorian season 1 season 2 The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian book releases from Abrams.

What they’re saying:

Author Phil Szostak: “Just announced at the Lucasfilm Publishing panel at New York Comic Con and I couldn’t be more thrilled to write the next chapter in Abrams Books’ The Art of The Mandalorian book series!"

“Just announced at the Lucasfilm Publishing panel at New York Comic Con and I couldn’t be more thrilled to write the next chapter in Abrams Books’ book series!" StarWars.com: “Author Phil Szostak gives insight into the concept and creation of the visual elements of the Clan of Two’s first big screen adventure."

More from Lucasfilm Publishing: