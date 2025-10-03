"Predator: Badlands" Prequel Comic Book Previewed by Marvel, from "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" Writer Ethan Sacks
The comic was made in collaboration with director Dan Trachtenberg.
Back in August, we learned that the upcoming 20th Century Studios film Predator: Badlands would be getting a prequel comic book from Marvel Comics. And today, Marvel released additional cover images as well as a preview of the interior of the comic, which is set to arrive in November.
What’s happening:
- Marvel Comics has released a preview of its upcoming Predator: Badlands prequel comic book, which will be released on Wednesday, November 12th– just days after the new 20th Century Studios movie hits theaters.
- The Predator: Badlands comic is being written by Ethan Sacks (Star Wars: Bounty Hunters) and illustrated by Elvin Ching (The Woodsman) with inker Oren Junior (X-Men). Prey and Predator: Badlands director Dan Trachtenberg collaborated with these creators on the one-shot, and he will provide a foreword for the single issue.
- It will introduce readers to the Yautja named Dek and other key characters from the film. In the comic’s story, Dek is assigned a task by his father: retrieve a piece of technology from a derelict spaceship. But inside he will find an ancient threat lying in wait.
- Other recent Predator-related titles from Marvel Comics have included Predator Kills the Marvel Universe and Predator: Black, White & Blood.
- You can see the cover of Predator: Badlands by artist Juan Ferreyra (Ghost Rider vs. Galactus) and two variant covers below. Preview art from the comic’s interior is visible further down in this post.
What they’re saying:
- Writer Ethan Sacks: “For a writer who grew up a lifelong fan of the Predator franchise, there is no bigger game than the chance to hunt with the Yautja. Working hand in hand with the filmmakers behind Predator: Badlands, we made sure this prequel story fits into the cinematic saga like a puzzle piece. It's going to give fans a deeper, richer experience – especially when they get to feast their eyes on Elvin Ching's art."
- Predator: Badlands director Dan Trachtenberg: “Badlands is the first Predator movie to draw inspiration so heavily from the comic books. So it’s with great delight that you and I now get to look at splash pages, from the minds of Ethan and Elvin, of a formative adventure for our characters that serves as a perfect companion to the film. Dek kicking ass in his very own comic book is a dream come true."
