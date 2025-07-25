Hunt Begins! "Predator: Badlands" Invasion Takes Over SDCC 2025

Step directly into the film's alien world, encountering the Predator, advanced tech, and shocking surprises.

The hunt is on! As San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2025 takes over the Gaslamp District, fans are getting their first taste of the upcoming sci-fi action film, Predator: Badlands, set to unleash its fury in theaters on November 7, 2025. Disney is bringing the film's unique universe to life with an immersive activation at the 207 Bar at the Hard Rock Hotel, transforming the popular spot into a gateway to a remote alien world.

The Predator: Badlands activation transports attendees directly into the film's setting. The entrance to the 207 Bar has been meticulously crafted to resemble a Predator spacecraft door, mirroring elements seen in the movie's trailer.

Dek is waiting outside, wearing his hood, cape and armor along with his mask.

You travel past the Predator’s trophy wall and by walls of weapons.

A life-sized Predator interacts with travelers, showing off his impressive red glowing sword.

Next, you travel outside the spacecraft into a Weyland-Yutani lab and android repair stations.There you pass by an eerie scene of an android inside a pod.

In another fun interactive moment, you can activate a jump scare and meet Baby Squirt.

The tour ends with a photo-op in from the film’s logo and a robotic figure of Thia (played in the movie by Ellie Fanning), before exiting into the bar which has been decorated for this event.

To visit the Predator: Badlands activation, simply head to the 207 Bar at the Hard Rock Hotel San Diego, which is conveniently located and easily accessible within the Gaslamp District. This immersive experience does not require a Comic-Con badge, which is great for Predator fans unable to secure tickets to the main convention.

Predator: Badlands at SDCC

ECA is showcasing Predator: Badlands figures at their SDCC booth. Collectors can look forward to figures of Dek in training armor, Thia, and an alien creature named Bud.

Director Dan Trachtenberg, alongside stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, will be on hand at the Predator: Badlands Hall H panel, scheduled for Friday, July 25, at 4:15 PM to reveal exclusive footage and offer insights into this innovative take on the Predator franchise.

