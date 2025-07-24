And The Grown One Too: Take A Look Around the "Abbott Elementary" Block Party at San Diego Comic-Con

All kinds of themed fun to be had on the school's blacktop, cleared out for the fan festivities.

ABC is on scene at San Diego Comic-Con this year (complete with logo adorning a ferris wheel), and is celebrating their critically acclaimed hit series, Abbott Elementary.

To celebrate, fans can step into “A Very Abbott Block Party" where the blacktop has been cleared, the faculty is off-duty (kind of) and the neighborhood has come out to play.

Those in attendance at the event can stop by various fun locations, including sculpts of the characters from the series that is sure to be a popular photo spot.

Those visiting can also stop by The Deli and get their hands on some flavors or Rita’s Italian Ice.

Plenty of games can be found, and guests can also ride the ferris wheel that is located at the activation. There are also fun offerings at the “Lost & Found" just note that this is not a “real" lost and found.

Earlier this year, the series was renewed for a fifth season at the alphabet network, giving us more time with a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — who are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life.

A special bag can be picked up as well, marking the block party occasion.

Abbott Elementary stars Emmy Award winner Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie, Janelle James as Ava Coleman, Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson and Emmy Award winner Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard.

Those visiting the block party will also have the chance to get their hands on a special set of pins featuring caricatures of characters from the award-winning tv series.

Unfortunately (at least while we were there), there were no block party line dances to Wild Wild West, as every PTA meeting in a Philly gymnasium is likely to end. Perhaps because this was outside. Oh well.

For more coverage from San Diego Comic-Con 2025, be sure to check out our page, here.