Upcoming "Predator: Badlands" Film Gets Official Marvel Prequel Comic
Get the first look at the new Yautja warrior Dek in this official prelude comic, made in collaboration with director Dan Trachtenberg.
Just ahead of the highly anticipated release of Dan Trachtenberg’s Predator: Badlands this fall, Marvel Comics has announced an official prequel that will give fans their first hunt with the film's new Yautja protagonist. The one-shot comic, arriving in November, serves as a direct prelude to the film's events.
What’s Happening:
- Predator: Badlands #1 is a one-shot comic from Marvel that serves as the official prelude to the upcoming film.
- The issue is written by veteran Ethan Sacks (known for his work on Marvel's Star Wars titles) with art from Marvel newcomer Elvin Ching.
- The comic is being produced in close collaboration with film director Dan Trachtenberg (Prey), who will also write the issue's foreword.
- The comic hits local comic shops on November 12, 2025, just five days after the film premieres in theaters on November 7.
- The story will introduce readers to Dek, the young, outcast Yautja warrior who stars in the film.
- Taking place shortly before the movie, the comic follows Dek on a seemingly simple mission from his father to a derelict spaceship, where an ancient and deadly threat lies in wait.
- Fans can look for a stunning main cover by Juan Ferreyra, as well as variant covers from Cafu and a special Movie Variant Cover.
- This is the latest in a string of Predator titles from Marvel Comics, which recently launched series like Predator Kills the Marvel Universe and Predator: Black, White & Blood.
What They’re Saying
- Ethan Sacks, writer: “For a writer who grew up a lifelong fan of the “Predator" franchise, there is no bigger game than the chance to hunt with the Yautja. Working hand in hand with the filmmakers behind “Predator: Badlands," we made sure this prequel story fits into the cinematic saga like a puzzle piece. It's going to give fans a deeper, richer experience – especially when they get to feast their eyes on Elvin Ching's art."
- Dan Trachtenberg, director of Predator: Badlands: ““Badlands is the first Predator movie to draw inspiration so heavily from the comic books. So it’s with great delight that you and I now get to look at splash pages, from the minds of Ethan and Elvin, of a formative adventure for our characters that serves as a perfect companion to the film. Dek kicking ass in his very own comic book is a dream come true."
About Predator's Long History in Comics
- Long before Marvel acquired the license, the Predator had a rich and bloody history in the world of comic books.
- For over 30 years, the Yautja's home was at Dark Horse Comics, which began publishing Predator stories in 1989.
- This era defined the expanded universe for the character, establishing much of the lore that fans love today.
- The most famous and successful comic book venture was undoubtedly the crossover that seemed destined to happen: Aliens vs. Predator. This series was so popular it spawned a massive franchise of its own, including video games and two feature films. But the Predator's crossovers didn't stop there. The hunter has famously faced off against Gotham's Dark Knight in the acclaimed Batman Versus Predator, battled Riverdale's finest in the wonderfully bizarre Archie vs. Predator, and even faced Judge Dredd and the Terminator.
- When the comic book rights moved to Marvel Entertainment in 2020, a new era began.
- Marvel has integrated the character into its universe with titles like Predator Kills the Marvel Universe while also giving the hunter standalone adventures.
