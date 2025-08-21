Upcoming "Predator: Badlands" Film Gets Official Marvel Prequel Comic

“For a writer who grew up a lifelong fan of the “Predator" franchise, there is no bigger game than the chance to hunt with the Yautja. Working hand in hand with the filmmakers behind “Predator: Badlands," we made sure this prequel story fits into the cinematic saga like a puzzle piece. It's going to give fans a deeper, richer experience – especially when they get to feast their eyes on Elvin Ching's art."

““Badlands is the first Predator movie to draw inspiration so heavily from the comic books. So it’s with great delight that you and I now get to look at splash pages, from the minds of Ethan and Elvin, of a formative adventure for our characters that serves as a perfect companion to the film. Dek kicking ass in his very own comic book is a dream come true."