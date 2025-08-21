After Dodging an Anvil from WB, "Coyote" Director Dave Green Puts a "Hex" on Disney
The new film from Dave Green and BenDavid Grabinski will bring a subversive take on dark magic.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, two of the most talked-about creators in the geek space, Dave Green and BenDavid Grabinski, have officially teamed up, selling a new feature film pitch titled Hex to 20th Century Studios.
What’s Happening:
- The pitch for a new film titled Hex has been acquired by 20th Century Studios.
- Dave Green, known for directing the celebrated film Coyote vs. Acme, is attached to direct the new feature.
- BenDavid Grabinski, the creative mind behind Netflix's acclaimed anime series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, will write the script and serve as an executive producer.
- The plot is being kept secret, but it is said to involve dark magic arriving in an already unusual town, with the duo’s track record promising a subversive twist on the material.
- The project reunites Grabinski with producer Andrew Lazar and 20th Century Studios, the same team behind the upcoming film Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice, which is currently in post-production.
- The deal highlights a major creative victory for Green, following the widely publicized ordeal with his film Coyote vs. Acme.
A Story of Creative Resilience: The ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ Saga
- Dave Green’s most recent film, Coyote vs. Acme, became a symbol of the struggle between artists and corporate interests.
- The live-action/animation hybrid film, starring Will Forte, John Cena, and Lana Condor, was completed by Warner Bros. in 2023.
- Despite positive test screenings, the studio controversially decided to shelve the film permanently to claim a tax write-off, sparking outrage from filmmakers, actors, and fans across the industry.
- BenDavid Grabinski was one of the most vocal and passionate advocates for the film’s release. He took to social media to praise the movie, famously stating, “Coyote vs. Acme is a great movie. The best of its kind since [Who Framed] Roger Rabbit … The ending makes everyone f—king cry. I thought the goal of this business was to make hit movies?"
- This public outcry and industry-wide support campaign ultimately proved successful.
- In a rare reversal, the film was shopped to other distributors and was eventually acquired by Ketchup Entertainment for a theatrical release, which is now slated for August 2026.
