After Dodging an Anvil from WB, "Coyote" Director Dave Green Puts a "Hex" on Disney

The new film from Dave Green and BenDavid Grabinski will bring a subversive take on dark magic.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, two of the most talked-about creators in the geek space, Dave Green and BenDavid Grabinski, have officially teamed up, selling a new feature film pitch titled Hex to 20th Century Studios.

What’s Happening:

The pitch for a new film titled Hex has been acquired by 20th Century Studios.

Dave Green, known for directing the celebrated film Coyote vs. Acme , is attached to direct the new feature.

, is attached to direct the new feature. BenDavid Grabinski, the creative mind behind Netflix's acclaimed anime series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off , will write the script and serve as an executive producer.

, will write the script and serve as an executive producer. The plot is being kept secret, but it is said to involve dark magic arriving in an already unusual town, with the duo’s track record promising a subversive twist on the material.

The project reunites Grabinski with producer Andrew Lazar and 20th Century Studios, the same team behind the upcoming film Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice , which is currently in post-production.

, which is currently in post-production. The deal highlights a major creative victory for Green, following the widely publicized ordeal with his film Coyote vs. Acme.

A Story of Creative Resilience: The ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ Saga

Dave Green’s most recent film, Coyote vs. Acme , became a symbol of the struggle between artists and corporate interests.

, became a symbol of the struggle between artists and corporate interests. The live-action/animation hybrid film, starring Will Forte, John Cena, and Lana Condor, was completed by Warner Bros. in 2023.

Despite positive test screenings, the studio controversially decided to shelve the film permanently to claim a tax write-off, sparking outrage from filmmakers, actors, and fans across the industry.

BenDavid Grabinski was one of the most vocal and passionate advocates for the film’s release. He took to social media to praise the movie, famously stating, “ Coyote vs. Acme is a great movie. The best of its kind since [ Who Framed ] Roger Rabbit … The ending makes everyone f—king cry. I thought the goal of this business was to make hit movies?"

is a great movie. The best of its kind since [ ] … The ending makes everyone f—king cry. I thought the goal of this business was to make hit movies?" This public outcry and industry-wide support campaign ultimately proved successful.

In a rare reversal, the film was shopped to other distributors and was eventually acquired by Ketchup Entertainment for a theatrical release, which is now slated for August 2026.

More 20th Century News: