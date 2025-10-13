A Tale From Betsy Braddock’s Past is Explored in New “Psylocke: Ninja” Limited Series
Psylocke takes on Elektra in this series, set shortly after Betsy’s Ninja makeover.
A new limited series will explore an untold tale in Betsy Braddock’s history in the pages of Psylocke: Ninja.
What’s Happening:
- The five-issue limited series is written by Tim Seeley (Rogue: The Savage Land) and drawn by Nico Leon (Marvel Rivals: Infinity).
- The story is set during the era of X-Men comics in the early 1990s, when Betsy Braddock first found herself in a new body – later revealed to be that of Kwannon, thanks to an old fashioned body swap – with enhanced, ninja-fueled psychic abilities.
- These days, Kwannon and Betsy are back in their rightful bodies, with Betsy going on to take the mantle of Captain Britain, like her brother Brian had before her.
- Per the official description for Psylocke: Ninja: “Flashback to a time when Psylocke was reborn into the ultimate killing machine. What sacrifice did Betsy make to save the X-Men? Why did the Hand choose Psylocke to be their weapon? And what does it have to do with their former assassin…Elektra?! Discover the answers to these questions and more in a lost story from the X-Men’s past!"
- The main cover is by Derrick Chew, with variant covers by Juan Frigeri and Nogi San, and a special foil variant cover by Dike Ruan.
- Psylocke: Ninja #1 will be released on January 21.
What They’re Saying:
- Tim Seeley: "Psylocke: Ninja is a sort of spiritual successor to Rogue: The Savage Land—essentially, taking an iconic moment from X-Men history, finding unexplored avenues, plots, and character relationships to dive deep into--and then dressing it up in the sexiest art and X-uniforms. For Psylocke, the story of her forced servitude to the Hand, and how that might tie nicely into concurrent Daredevil stories from the same era was REAL INTERESTING, because my god, it all fits."
- Nico Leon: “As soon as I saw the subject Psylocke: Ninja in my inbox, I was all in. I've been a ninja fan since forever. Most artists love drawing for fun, but for me, the real joy is in the study: breaking down poses, action, rhythm, backgrounds. Apply that to anything with the word ‘ninja’ on it and it's the perfect recipe to make me feel like a kid with a brand new plastic katana. Diving into the martial roots of Psylocke and Elektra is going to be a blast, there are so many visuals to explore and so far I'm loving every panel in this project. Huge kudos to Tim and Darren."
