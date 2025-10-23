Marvel’s Very Own K-Pop Superhero Luna Snow Headlines Her Own Comic Series This January

Writer Greg Pak: “Luna Snow's been a blast to write ever since she debuted in comics in the War of the Realms: Agents of Atlas book. But this new story is something special - we get to focus on her as the hero and dig deep into what it means to be a pop star and a super hero at a time when fascists and exploiters have very specific uses for pop stars and super heroes. We've got a fantastic new K-pop villain named Vibe, who you'll love to hate, a couple big surprise classic Marvel guest stars, and absolutely top tier art from Ario Anindito and Tak Miyazawa. The art pops, the book rocks, and you do not wanna miss it!”