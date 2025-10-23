Marvel’s Very Own K-Pop Superhero Luna Snow Headlines Her Own Comic Series This January
Step aside K-Pop Demon Hunters, Luna Snow is here to save the day!
The K-Pop Demon Hunters aren’t the only K-Pop superheroes out there, as Marvel Comics has their very own Luna Snow, who’ll be headlining an all-new comic book saga this January.
What’s Happening:
- Luna Snow, a breakout character from Marvel Rivals, will be headlining her own comic book saga this January – Luna Snow: World Tour #1.
- The one-shot will be written by Greg Pak, who previously penned the hero in Agents of Atlas, and drawn by Ario Anindito (Star Wars: The High Republic) and Takeshi Miyazawa (She-Hulk).
- During One World Under Doom, Luna aligned herself with Doctor Doom as a member of Doom’s Division. Now, she faces the consequences! With the world against her, her record label—guided by a villainous exec—kicks her to the curb and introduces the Marvel Universe’s hottest new K-pop super hero—Vibe!
- Taking her anger out in her music and against her enemies, Luna must solve the mystery of Vibe’s strange influence before she steals her spotlight forever!
- As the world recovers from Doctor Doom’s takeover, K-pop star and ice-wielding super hero Luna Snow hits her lowest low yet. So she takes her music into her own hands – and hits the road! But when a new K-pop star appears on the scene with music that’s so catchy it’s criminal, Luna has to shift into hero mode to defend the very fans who can’t stand her. Can she win their hearts and save the day? And which beloved Marvel heroes will join her along the way?
- Serving as a perfect entry point for new fans interested in Luna's comic book adventures, Luna Snow: World Tour celebrates the character’s unique role in the Marvel mythos and sets the stage for future Luna Snow storytelling.
- Luna Snow: World Tour #1 hits comic book store shelves on January 14th, 2026.
What They’re Saying:
- Writer Greg Pak: “Luna Snow's been a blast to write ever since she debuted in comics in the War of the Realms: Agents of Atlas book. But this new story is something special - we get to focus on her as the hero and dig deep into what it means to be a pop star and a super hero at a time when fascists and exploiters have very specific uses for pop stars and super heroes. We've got a fantastic new K-pop villain named Vibe, who you'll love to hate, a couple big surprise classic Marvel guest stars, and absolutely top tier art from Ario Anindito and Tak Miyazawa. The art pops, the book rocks, and you do not wanna miss it!”
