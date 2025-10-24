Marvel's First Family Sets Disney+ Debut Date for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps"
The Fantastic Four are heading from the big screen to the small screen next month.
Marvel’s First Family is making their way from the big screen to the small screen, as The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to arrive on Disney+ next month.
What’s Happening:
- Didn’t get a chance to see Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps in theaters? Then you’re in luck, as the studio’s latest blockbuster is coming to Disney+ on Wednesday, November 5th.
- The announcement was made live from SpaceCon 2025 in San Antonio, where The Fantastic Four: First Steps Immersive Pop-Up Experience invites attendees to step inside the iconic Baxter Building.
- When it debuts on Disney+, the film will be available in IMAX Enhanced, featuring IMAX’s exclusive expanded aspect ratio for all Disney+ subscribers.
- Subscribers with certified TVs and AV receivers can also experience IMAX Enhanced sound powered by DTS:X, featuring the full dynamic range of the original cinematic mix.
- Starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Marvel’s First Family, the latest adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe follows Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic), Sue Storm (Invisible Woman), Johnny Storm (Human Torch), and Ben Grimm (The Thing) as they journey across the cosmos, and discover the heart, humor, and family bonds that make them truly fantastic.
- The Fantastic Four: First Steps is already available at digital retailers (Prime Video, Apple TV and Fandango) and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD.
More Disney+ News:
- Things are about to get spooky on the dance floor, as the remaining celebrity contestants on Dancing with the Stars celebrate Halloween Night.
- Vampirina: Teenage Vampire star Faith Hedley recently helped some students learn the "Fangfoot Stomp" at Walt Disney Elementary.
- Project Runway will be strutting back onto the scene for a second season on Freeform, its 22nd overall, with Heidi Klum returning once again as host.
- Disney+ is gearing up for a blockbuster November filled with music, magic, and holiday cheer. Take a look at everything coming next month.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now