Everything Coming to Disney+ in November 2025

Disney+ is gearing up for a blockbuster November filled with music, magic, and holiday cheer. Subscribers can look forward to brand-new documentaries, musical events, and festive specials, starting with Fire and Water: Making the Avatar Films, an inside look at James Cameron’s groundbreaking sci-fi saga. The month also features the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony live from Los Angeles, the Jonas Brothers’ festive adventure A Very Jonas Christmas Movie, and LEGO heroes saving the day in LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails. Plus, the newly restored The Beatles Anthology makes its long-awaited streaming debut, while new episodes and premieres from fan-favorite series ensure there’s something for everyone all month long.

New Exclusives

Movies & Specials

Fire And Water: Making The Avatar Films - November 7

“Fire And Water: Making The Avatar Films" is a documentary from Lightstorm Entertainment. The two-part documentary, which provides a fascinating glimpse into the making of the Oscar®-winning box office hit “Avatar: The Way of Water" and a first look at the upcoming “Avatar: Fire and Ash," features exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, concept art, and interviews with cast and filmmakers.

2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - November 8 (Livestream Beginning at 8pm ET)

Streaming live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, this year’s ceremony features rare once-in-a-lifetime performances and moments celebrating the legacy and influence of this year’s Inductees: Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Soundgarden and The White Stripes in the Performer category, along with Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon for Musical Influence, Thom Bell, Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye for Musical Excellence, and Lenny Waronker for the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

A Very Jonas Christmas Movie - November 14

The Jonas Brothers close out their tour with a massive show in London, and all they want is to get back home to spend Christmas with their respective families. As Kevin, Joe, and Nick encounter a series of missed connections and escalating obstacles, their brotherly bond is tested. All three brothers have been grappling with their roles in the band: Kevin longs to try something new, Joe reconnects with someone from his past, and Nick feels the weight of decision making responsibilities. As they encounter setback after setback trying to get home before the holiday, the brothers learn to tap into the Christmas spirit and reconnect with each other in this family movie, featuring brand new original songs and special celebrity guests.

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails - November 14

Hawkeye and The Avengers have made saving the world look easy. But now they face their wildest threat yet: SOCIAL MEDIA. To save the world, a new team must be recruited to help our heroes contend with an influencer bent on cataclysmic destruction.

TV Shows

Traveling with Snowman

Japan’s top male idol group, Snow Man, sets out on a journey of self-discovery across unique locations in Japan. As they reflect on the five years since their debut, they share their dreams of what comes next. Full of laughter, tears, and newfound resolve, this is their most personal journey yet.

November 2 - Season Finale

Dancing with the Stars (Season 34)

Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, “Dancing with the Stars" is the hit series that pairs celebrities with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

November 4 - New Episode Live at 8/7c

November 11 - New Episode Live at 8/7c

November 18 - New Episode Live at 8/7c

November 25 - New Episode Live at 8/7c

Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation

High school student Yu is suddenly transported to Twisted-Wonderland, a world of magic and wonder. Now, he must face monsters, whimsical magicians-in-training, and mysterious incidents, all without any magic of his own. Will Yu ever find a way back to his own world?

November 5 - New Episode

November 12 - New Episode

November 19 - New Episode

November 26 - New Episode

The Worst Trip Around the World

Having no clue about what traveling around the world entails, Juanpa Zurita convinces Disney+ that he can do it with just a small plane and legendary pilot Matt Guthmiller. Traveling to eight destinations across four continents, with eight celebrity guests to make sure he wouldn’t fail alone, and a small budget he managed to get from Disney, it was inevitable this would turn into a complete disaster.

November 7 - All Episodes Streaming

Seventeen: Our Chapter

SEVENTEEN have performed as a 13-member group for ten years without a single lineup change. But with a stream of temporary absences on the horizon, the group find themselves asking: "How far can we really go?" In SEVENTEEN: OUR CHAPTER, the group looks at their past present and future, sharing their story for the first time ever in a four part docuseries.

November 7 - Premiere

November 14 - New Episode

November 21 - New Episode

November 28 - New Episode

The Beatles Anthology

“The Beatles Anthology" is Apple Corps' landmark documentary series exploring the life and times of the most influential and beloved band of all time, as told by The Beatles themselves. Beautifully restored by Peter Jackson’s Park Road Post and expanded from eight to nine episodes, the series offers an unprecedented and intimate view of The Beatles’ legendary trajectory and inner workings.

November 26 - Three-Episode Premiere

November 27 - Three New Episodes

November 28 - Final Three Episodes

New Library Additions

Saturday, November 1

CoComelon JJ’s Animal Time (Seasons 1-3)

Joy to the World

Wednesday, November 5

Ancient Aliens (Season 21)

Friday, November 7

Life-Size

Love+War

Wednesday, November 12

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends

Friday, November 14

Botched Bariatrics (Season 1)

Madame Web

Tuesday, November 18

Me & Mickey: In the Clubhouse (Season 4) - New Episodes

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ - New Episodes

Friday, November 21

Biography: Dolly Parton

A Day Late and a Dollar Short

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup

A House on Fire Tempting Fate

Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story

Saturday, November 22

Christmas Cookie Challenge (New Seasons)

Monday, November 24

Chris Hemsworth: A Road Trip to Remember - Premiere

Wednesday, November 26

Friday, November 28

Prep & Landing: The Snowball Protocol

Saturday, November 29

Holiday Baking Championship (New Seasons)

Sunday, November 30

Little Angel (Season 7)

New Streaming Channels

New Streams launch this month, offering Premium subscribers carefully curated, continuous programming.

Seasons Streaming - Launches November 4

‘Tis the Season! Disney+ is kicking off the festivities with a Stream featuring a joyful mix of Thanksgiving and holiday-themed episodes and fan-favorite movies. Seasons Streaming will deliver a marathon of classics to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year.

Throwback - Launches November 5

Throwback is the ultimate destination for always-on nostalgic pop culture programming. Premium subscribers can lean back and tune in to a non-stop feed of the greatest hits from 2010 and before.