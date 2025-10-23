Tricks and Treats Come to the Dance Floor as "Dancing with the Stars" Hosts Halloween Night

Things are about to get spooky on the dance floor, as the remaining celebrity contestants on Dancing with the Stars celebrate Halloween Night.

What’s Happening:

The remaining couples of Dancing with the Stars will get into the spooky spirit a couple of days early, with eerie makeovers and chilling routines.

The special Halloween episode will see two-time Mirrorball champion Cheryl Burke return to the ballroom as guest judge.

The night will feature performances to “Sympathy is a knife” by Charli xcx featuring Ariana Grande and “The Dead Dance” by Lady Gaga; while Jan Ravnik and Jenna Johnson will perform a routine to “CANCELLED!” off Taylor Swift’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Then, it’s the return of the dance marathon, “Dance Monster-thon.” All nine couples are set to join the ballroom floor at the same time, first dancing a Hustle and then the Lindy Hop.

During the dance marathon couples will perform a Hustle to “Murder On The Dancefloor” by Sophie Ellis-Bextor and a Lindy Hop to “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got)” by Fergie, Q-Tip and GoonRock.

The judges will tap out couples from the marathon, one at a time. Couples earn additional bonus points based on how long they remain in the dance marathon, and the last couple standing will be crowned king and queen of “Dance Monster-thon.” Bonus points from the dance marathon will be added to the judges’ scores from the first round of dance to determine a final combined leaderboard of the night.