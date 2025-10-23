Tricks and Treats Come to the Dance Floor as "Dancing with the Stars" Hosts Halloween Night
Things are getting extra spooky on the ballroom floor this week!
Things are about to get spooky on the dance floor, as the remaining celebrity contestants on Dancing with the Stars celebrate Halloween Night.
What’s Happening:
- The remaining couples of Dancing with the Stars will get into the spooky spirit a couple of days early, with eerie makeovers and chilling routines.
- The special Halloween episode will see two-time Mirrorball champion Cheryl Burke return to the ballroom as guest judge.
- The night will feature performances to “Sympathy is a knife” by Charli xcx featuring Ariana Grande and “The Dead Dance” by Lady Gaga; while Jan Ravnik and Jenna Johnson will perform a routine to “CANCELLED!” off Taylor Swift’s new album, The Life of a Showgirl.
- Then, it’s the return of the dance marathon, “Dance Monster-thon.” All nine couples are set to join the ballroom floor at the same time, first dancing a Hustle and then the Lindy Hop.
- During the dance marathon couples will perform a Hustle to “Murder On The Dancefloor” by Sophie Ellis-Bextor and a Lindy Hop to “A Little Party Never Killed Nobody (All We Got)” by Fergie, Q-Tip and GoonRock.
- The judges will tap out couples from the marathon, one at a time. Couples earn additional bonus points based on how long they remain in the dance marathon, and the last couple standing will be crowned king and queen of “Dance Monster-thon.” Bonus points from the dance marathon will be added to the judges’ scores from the first round of dance to determine a final combined leaderboard of the night.
- “Halloween Night” comes to Dancing with the Stars on Tuesday, October 28th (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT, 7:00-9:00 p.m. CDT), simulcast LIVE across both ABC and Disney+ and next day on Hulu.
The List of Dancing with the Stars Halloween Night 2025 Songs Includes:
- Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy will perform a Tango to “bury a friend” by Billie Eilish.
- Robert Irwin and Witney Carson will perform an Argentine Tango to “Sweet Dreams Are Made of This” by The Hampton String Quartet.
- Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas will perform a Jazz to “Brain Stew” by Green Day.
- Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Can’t Help Falling In Love (DARK)” by Tommee Profitt and Brooke.
- Andy Richter and Emma Slater will perform a Paso Doble to “Symphony No. 5 in C Minor, Op. 67: I. Allegro con brio” by Ludwig van Beethoven.
- Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten will perform an Argentine Tango to “Bad to the Bone” by 2WEI and Bri Bryant.
- Jen Affleck and Jan Ravnik will perform a Contemporary to “Look What You Made Me Do” by Taylor Swift.
- Danielle Fishel and Pasha Pashkov will perform a Viennese Waltz to “Die With A Smile” by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars.
- Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa will perform a Contemporary to “Elastic Heart” by Sia.
More Disney TV News:
- This week’s edition of IMPACT x Nightline explores a shocking homicide at the popular Burning Man festival.
- Disney and the National Football League have reached a new agreement that could see a major shift in the relationship between sports leagues and sports media.
- Come ye saints and come ye sinners, for the vivacious Mormon Wives are returning for a third season of their hit reality series, which Hulu has just dropped the trailer for.
- Vampirina: Teenage Vampire star Faith Hedley recently helped some students learn the "Fangfoot Stomp" at Walt Disney Elementary.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now