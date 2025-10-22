Saints or Sinners? Find Out if #MomTok Can Survive in “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Season 3

The trailer for Season 3 of the popular reality series poses the questions: Can #MomTok survive a battle against #DadTok?
Come ye saints and come ye sinners, for the vivacious Mormon Wives are returning for a third season of their hit reality series, which Hulu has just dropped the trailer for.

What’s Happening:

  • #MomTok is back for the third season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, but damaging revelations and allegations threaten its future. The members face a crisis of friendship as loyalties shift, trust is tested, and the lines between fact and fiction blur.
  • When the pursuit of the truth calls character into question, a war over morality begins and a clash between #MomTok and #DadTok erupts. With their sisterhood and everything they’ve built hanging in the balance, can the women find a path forward to salvation? Or will their collective sins destroy #MomTok for good?

  • In addition to sharing the trailer for the third season, Hulu has also released key art for the new season.

  • The cast includes Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Whitney Leavitt, and Miranda McWhorter.
  • All ten episodes of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3 will debut November 13th, 2025 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

