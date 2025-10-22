Saints or Sinners? Find Out if #MomTok Can Survive in “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Season 3
The trailer for Season 3 of the popular reality series poses the questions: Can #MomTok survive a battle against #DadTok?
Come ye saints and come ye sinners, for the vivacious Mormon Wives are returning for a third season of their hit reality series, which Hulu has just dropped the trailer for.
What’s Happening:
- #MomTok is back for the third season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, but damaging revelations and allegations threaten its future. The members face a crisis of friendship as loyalties shift, trust is tested, and the lines between fact and fiction blur.
- When the pursuit of the truth calls character into question, a war over morality begins and a clash between #MomTok and #DadTok erupts. With their sisterhood and everything they’ve built hanging in the balance, can the women find a path forward to salvation? Or will their collective sins destroy #MomTok for good?
- In addition to sharing the trailer for the third season, Hulu has also released key art for the new season.
- The cast includes Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, Whitney Leavitt, and Miranda McWhorter.
- All ten episodes of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3 will debut November 13th, 2025 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.
Come Ye Saints and Come Ye Sinners:
- The first season of the show was a big hit for Hulu, becoming the streamer’s most-watched unscripted premiere of 2024.
- Check out our look at season one of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.
- Two Mormon Wives have been strutting their stuff on the dance floor in the current season of ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, and are both still in the competition!
- MomTok founder and viral sensation Taylor Frankie Paul is going from one world of drama to another, as she has been named the leading lady for the next season of The Bachelorette.
