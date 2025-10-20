Hulu Has a Cunning Plan for a New "Prison Break" Series

A new chapter in the universe from "Mayans M.C." creator Elgin James is officially a go.

Get ready to plan your next escape, because a new chapter of Prison Break is officially coming to Hulu! According to The Wrap, the streamer has given a full series order to a new show set within the universe of the original Fox hit, promising a fresh take on the high-stakes thriller.

What’s Happening:

Hulu has officially ordered a new series that will serve as the next chapter in the Prison Break franchise.

franchise. The project comes from Elgin James, the acclaimed creator and showrunner of FX's Mayans M.C.

This new story will feature a fresh cast of characters and centers on an ex-soldier who takes a job as a corrections officer in one of America's most dangerous prisons to help someone she loves.

The cast includes Emily Browning ( Sucker Punch ), Drake Rodger ( The Winchesters ), Lukas Gage ( The White Lotus ), Clayton Cardenas ( Mayans M.C. ), JR Bourne ( Teen Wolf ), Georgie Flores, and Myles Bullock.

), Drake Rodger ( ), Lukas Gage ( ), Clayton Cardenas ( ), JR Bourne ( ), Georgie Flores, and Myles Bullock. Original series creator Paul Scheuring is returning to executive produce, along with original EPs Dawn Olmstead, Marty Adelstein, and Neal Moritz, ensuring the spirit of the original remains.

The series is a 20th Television production, and it joins the original five seasons of Prison Break, which are all currently available to stream on Hulu and continue to be a massive streaming success.

About the Original 'Prison Break'

The original series, which aired on Fox from 2005-2008 before a one-season revival in 2017, starred Wentworth Miller as Michael Scofield and Dominic Purcell as his brother, Lincoln Burrows.

Its iconic premise involved Michael, a brilliant structural engineer, getting himself intentionally incarcerated in the same prison as his wrongly-convicted brother to break him out using an elaborate plan concealed within a massive, full-body tattoo.

The show's unforgettable tattoo, designed by artist Tom Berg, would have taken over 200 hours to apply in real life. For the show, it took two artists approximately a few hours to apply the complex decals for each shoot.

The series has found a massive second life in the streaming era, frequently ranking in Nielsen’s Top 10 most-streamed acquired series and even hitting the No. 1 spot in the U.S. in August 2025.

Due to its detailed depiction of a prison escape, the show was reportedly banned in at least 13 real-life prisons across the United States.

Stars Wentworth Miller and Dominic Purcell later reunited on screen, playing the DC Comics villains Captain Cold and Heat Wave in The CW's The Flash and DC's Legends of Tomorrow.

More Hulu News:

