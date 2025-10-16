New ‘20/20’ Episode Exposes a Murderous Plot of Secrets, and Scandal in South Carolina
John Quiñones reports on the investigation into the disappearance of a father of four and the shocking suspects at the center of the case.
ABC’s acclaimed newsmagazine ‘20/20’ is set to air a gripping new two-hour episode detailing a shocking murder plot from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The story begins when 46-year-old father of four, Greg Rice, vanishes without a trace, but it soon unravels into a twisted tale of secrets, lies, and a scandalous affair between two people whose professions deal with death.
What’s Happening:
- An all-new episode of 20/20 titled Driven to Death will air Friday, Oct. 17 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT)
- The episode investigates the disappearance and murder of Greg Rice after his ex-girlfriend of 15 years, Meagan Jackson, reported him missing.
- Police discover that Meagan, who works as a body transporter, lied about seeing Greg on the night he disappeared and was not alone—her married lover, Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell, was with her.
- The investigation intensifies when Greg’s body is discovered floating in a river, leading authorities to a crucial witness.
- The special features never-before-seen police interrogations, body camera footage, and exclusive interviews with key figures, including Chris Dontell, his wife Erica, and the victim’s daughter, Savannah.
- The affair between a deputy coroner and a body transporter in the same jurisdiction (who then become entangled in a murder investigation) creates a shocking ethical and legal nightmare. Their combined knowledge of death investigation and body handling procedures raises immediate questions about their potential to conceal or tamper with evidence.
- The episode will be available to stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.
About 20/20
- 20/20 is one of the longest-running and most respected primetime newsmagazine programs in American television history, having been on the air for over 45 years.
- The show is currently anchored by World News Tonight’s David Muir and award-winning journalist Deborah Roberts.
- While it began with a format similar to a television version of a general-interest magazine, it has become widely known in recent decades for its in-depth coverage of true-crime stories, mysteries, and high-profile criminal cases.
- Over the years, the program has won numerous awards, including multiple Emmys, Peabodys, and duPont-Columbia Awards, for its investigative journalism and compelling storytelling.
More ABC News:
- "Last Lands" Documentary Series from ABC News Returns for Two-Part Second Season This Week
- ABC News Issues Joint Statement with CBS, NBC, CNN, and Fox News Against Pentagon's New Restrictions
- “IMPACT x Nightline" Takes a Deep Dive Into the "Skinny Shot" Craze
- Race Against Time: “20/20" Explores How Chilling 911 Calls Revealed Twists in a Kidnapping Case
- Singer Ne-Yo Discusses His Polyamorous Lifestyle in an All-New “IMPACT x Nightline"
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now