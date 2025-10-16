New ‘20/20’ Episode Exposes a Murderous Plot of Secrets, and Scandal in South Carolina

John Quiñones reports on the investigation into the disappearance of a father of four and the shocking suspects at the center of the case.

ABC’s acclaimed newsmagazine ‘20/20’ is set to air a gripping new two-hour episode detailing a shocking murder plot from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The story begins when 46-year-old father of four, Greg Rice, vanishes without a trace, but it soon unravels into a twisted tale of secrets, lies, and a scandalous affair between two people whose professions deal with death.

What’s Happening:

An all-new episode of 20/20 titled Driven to Death will air Friday, Oct. 17 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT)

titled will air Friday, Oct. 17 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) The episode investigates the disappearance and murder of Greg Rice after his ex-girlfriend of 15 years, Meagan Jackson, reported him missing.

Police discover that Meagan, who works as a body transporter, lied about seeing Greg on the night he disappeared and was not alone—her married lover, Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell, was with her.

The investigation intensifies when Greg’s body is discovered floating in a river, leading authorities to a crucial witness.

The special features never-before-seen police interrogations, body camera footage, and exclusive interviews with key figures, including Chris Dontell, his wife Erica, and the victim’s daughter, Savannah.

The affair between a deputy coroner and a body transporter in the same jurisdiction (who then become entangled in a murder investigation) creates a shocking ethical and legal nightmare. Their combined knowledge of death investigation and body handling procedures raises immediate questions about their potential to conceal or tamper with evidence.

The episode will be available to stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

About 20/20

20/20 is one of the longest-running and most respected primetime newsmagazine programs in American television history, having been on the air for over 45 years.

is one of the longest-running and most respected primetime newsmagazine programs in American television history, having been on the air for over 45 years. The show is currently anchored by World News Tonight’s David Muir and award-winning journalist Deborah Roberts.

While it began with a format similar to a television version of a general-interest magazine, it has become widely known in recent decades for its in-depth coverage of true-crime stories, mysteries, and high-profile criminal cases.

Over the years, the program has won numerous awards, including multiple Emmys, Peabodys, and duPont-Columbia Awards, for its investigative journalism and compelling storytelling.

More ABC News: