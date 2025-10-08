Race Against Time: “20/20” Explores How Chilling 911 Calls Revealed Twists in a Kidnapping Case

Co-anchor Deborah Roberts reports on a "Life on the Line" in this week's "20/20"

Authorities race against time to find a kidnapped mother by tracing chilling 911 calls, including one from the abducted victim herself, in this week’s brand-new episode of ABC’s 20/20.

What’s Happening:

On a quiet afternoon, 21-year-old mother Denise Amber Lee disappeared from her home in North Port, Florida. When her husband came home and found their two young children unattended, he frantically called 911, with her father also joining the search.

Soon after her disappearance, clues began to emerge in real time through a series of chilling 911 calls — including one from Denise herself, made with her abductor’s cellphone. Over the next few hours, witnesses began calling 911 with tips, including a critical call from an eyewitness that could have possibly saved Denise’s life.

Across the two-hour-long program, co-anchor Deborah Roberts interviews Denise’s now-teenage sons, Noah and Adam, in their first public appearance, as well as Denise’s husband, Nathan Lee, who founded the Denise Amber Lee Foundation to promote public safety by enhancing 911 training across the country.

20/20 airs Friday, October 10th (9:00-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu Disney+

